BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon at bseodisha.ac.in: Check Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Scorecard

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, will likely announce the Class 10 (HSC) Result 2026 on May 2, as per reports. Although the board is expected to officially announce the results around 4 PM, students can check their individual scorecards online from 6 PM onwards after the result link is live. The results will be declared on the official website of the board, bseodisha.ac.in, and the results portal. In addition to the Annual High School Certificate (AHSC) result, the Board is expected to show the State Open School Certificate Examination result as well.

When will the Odisha Class 10 result 2026 be declared

As per the latest information, the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, could release the Class 10 result 2026 on May 2. The board will first release the results officially in the afternoon, and after that, the online scorecard link will be released in the evening. But students should wait until they receive the official notification from BSE Odisha regarding the exact time and date of the result release.

Where can I see the Odisha Class 10 result 2026 online

The candidates will be able to see their results on the official website of the board. The main website which will be used for checking the scorecard will be bseodisha.ac.in. Candidates are advised to keep roll numbers and login credentials handy to avoid any delay in checking the results when the link is released.

How to check the Odisha Class 10 result 2026 scorecard

Students can download their marksheets by following the steps:

Visit the official website, bseodisha.ac.in .

Choose the link “Class 10 AHSC Result 2026” on the homepage.

E nter your roll number and other credentials.

Click on ‘submit’.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Students can download and save the marksheet for future reference. Students must carefully verify all the details mentioned in their marks sheet after downloading.

Will the Odisha Class 10 marksheet be provisional or original

The students will be able to download the marksheet immediately after the declaration of the result, which will be provisional.

These can be used for admissions or for reference purposes only. Students will be able to receive your original marksheets and certificates from your respective schools at a later stage.

What should students keep in mind on result day

The official website may experience slow loading or technical difficulties due to heavy traffic. Students are advised to be patient and try again after some time if you are unable to download your results. Students are advised not to rely on unofficial websites or links. The board will only release results through authorised websites.

Also Read: GSEB 10th, 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at gseb.org: Check Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Marksheet