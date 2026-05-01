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Home > Education News > JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board Result Date, Latest Updates, Steps and How to Download Scorecard

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board Result Date, Latest Updates, Steps and How to Download Scorecard

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to declare the JAC Class 12 Result 2026.

JAC Class 12 Result 2026
JAC Class 12 Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 12:07 IST

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JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board Result Date, Latest Updates, Steps and How to Download Scorecard

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to announce the JAC Class 12 results for 2026 soon. The results will be available soon on the official website. Candidates will be able to check their results online after the declaration of the Jharkhand Academic Council Class 12 Result 2026 on the official website using their login credentials. The board is expected to activate the source link on the official website soon after the result declaration. 

When will the JAC 12th result 2026 be declared

The JAC Class 12 result for 2026 will be announced soon. But the Jharkhand Board has not yet formally declared the result date and time. The class 12 board examinations were conducted from February 3 to 23, 2026. 

Where can I check the JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2026

The Jharkhand Academic Council will publish their results on their official website. Candidates can also verify their results on other platforms besides the official portal.

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Students should also be careful while accessing the results on the official website during peak time to avoid confusion. 

How to check the JAC Class 12 result 2026

Follow the steps given below to download the JAC 12th scorecard: 

  • Go on the official website
  • Click on “JAC Class 12 Result 2026.” 
  • Choose the stream: Science, Commerce & Arts.
  • Enter your roll code and roll number.
  • Click on ‘submit’ to view the scorecard.

The score card will appear on the screen and can be downloaded for further use.

What are the passing marks for the JAC 12th Result 2026

The passing marks of the JAC 12th Result 2026 are 33 per cent in each subject. However, candidates need to clear the exam separately in theory and practice wherever applicable.

In case a student fails to achieve a minimum in any subject, he or she will be subjected to a compartment or re-examination.

Will the topper list be released with the JAC 12th result 2026

The Jharkhand board is expected to announce the list of toppers along with the results. This year, the top-performing students will also be featured in the district and in the streams. In recent years, female students have consistently outperformed their peers, and we can expect the same this year.

Can the JAC 12th Result 2026 be checked through QR code

Students can also get their JAC 12th Result 2026 through the QR code-based method available on partner platforms. All the scorecard-related information will be available at a single click, so no need to jump through multiple pages for students. Apart from this, students can also try out other options available digitally for their convenience provided the official website is busy at that point. ensure to keep your roll code and roll number handy. Do not miss any details on the scorecard once it is downloaded.

The JAC Class 12 Result 2026 will be an important milestone for students in their higher education admissions.

Also Read:  BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon at bseodisha.ac.in: Check Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Scorecard

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Tags: JAC 12th resultJAC 12th result 2026JAC Class 12 result 2026JAC result 2026Jharkhand Board 12th result 2026

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JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board Result Date, Latest Updates, Steps and How to Download Scorecard

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JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board Result Date, Latest Updates, Steps and How to Download Scorecard
JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board Result Date, Latest Updates, Steps and How to Download Scorecard
JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board Result Date, Latest Updates, Steps and How to Download Scorecard
JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board Result Date, Latest Updates, Steps and How to Download Scorecard

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