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Home > Middle east > Are You Eligible for the AED 730 for Job Loss UAE Aid? Philippines Opens Limited Online Slots for OFWs Affected by Crisis

Are You Eligible for the AED 730 for Job Loss UAE Aid? Philippines Opens Limited Online Slots for OFWs Affected by Crisis

Filipino workers who live in the United Arab Emirates can get some help. They can apply for two hundred dollars if they lost their job or if their income is not the same because of what's going on. The applications are, on the internet. Filipino workers can only apply at times, which is two times a week. The good thing is that they will get an answer quickly.

Are You Eligible for the AED 730 for Job Loss UAE Aid? Philippines Opens Limited Online Slots for OFWs Affected by Crisis

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 12:50 IST

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Are You Eligible for the AED 730 for Job Loss UAE Aid? Philippines Opens Limited Online Slots for OFWs Affected by Crisis

Filipino workers in the UAE who are having a time financially because of recent problems in the Middle East may get some temporary help from their government. The Philippines has started a program to give assistance to Filipino workers overseas whose jobs or income have been affected. With things getting uncertain in the Middle East this help is a timely relief for those affected. The application process is fully online. Can only handle a limited number of entries at a time.

Eligibility for $200 (AED 730) Assistance

The Philippine government is giving $200 to workers in the UAE whose employment has been affected. This includes workers in Dubai and other Emirates like Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain. To qualify applicants must have an employment visa or Emirates ID from these areas. Even if workers are employed in these areas but got their visa from elsewhere they may still qualify if they can prove where they actually work. However those who already got help during the crisis period cannot apply.

How to Apply Online

Applications are only online. Are open two times a week every Tuesday and Friday at 8 am. Each session can handle 820 applicants and closes when the limit is reached or by midnight. Authorities said they won’t accept visits. The application links are on platforms like the Migrant Workers Office Dubai website and social media pages. Applicants are advised to apply because many people want to apply and there are limited slots.

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Response and Processing Timeline

The program has already had a lot of interest with over 800 applications in the round. Most applicants were from Dubai. More women applied. Skilled workers made up most of the submissions. Once an application is submitted results are sent via email within three days. Applicants don’t need to follow up because the process is designed to be quick.

Required Documents

To apply workers must fill out the form and upload necessary documents. These include a passport copy and proof of employment like a contract, visa Emirates ID or labour card. Applicants must also provide evidence of impact like reduced salary slips termination notices or employer certification. In some cases a notarised personal statement with verification from Filipino community authorities may be accepted.

Payment and Collection Process

Approved applicants will get their aid through Al Ansari remittance centres, across the UAE. During collection identity verification will be done using submitted passport and Emirates ID details. Applicants must ensure all uploaded documents are accurate to avoid delays or rejection during payout.

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Tags: dubai ofw assistance programhow to apply ofw aid uaemigrant workers uae supportofw eligibility uae aidofw uae financial aidphilippines financial support uae workersuae crisis financial relief ofws

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Are You Eligible for the AED 730 for Job Loss UAE Aid? Philippines Opens Limited Online Slots for OFWs Affected by Crisis

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Are You Eligible for the AED 730 for Job Loss UAE Aid? Philippines Opens Limited Online Slots for OFWs Affected by Crisis
Are You Eligible for the AED 730 for Job Loss UAE Aid? Philippines Opens Limited Online Slots for OFWs Affected by Crisis
Are You Eligible for the AED 730 for Job Loss UAE Aid? Philippines Opens Limited Online Slots for OFWs Affected by Crisis
Are You Eligible for the AED 730 for Job Loss UAE Aid? Philippines Opens Limited Online Slots for OFWs Affected by Crisis

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