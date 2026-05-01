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Home > Entertainment News > Aditi Bhatia Reveals Getting Rejected For Being ‘Too Pretty: ‘I am Not Some Firang And Very Much Indian’

Aditi Bhatia Reveals Getting Rejected For Being ‘Too Pretty: ‘I am Not Some Firang And Very Much Indian’

Reflecting on the roles she has missed out on, Aditi shared that she consciously avoids taking up “look-centric” parts. She also revealed that she has, at times, been rejected for being “too pretty.”

Aditi Bhatia (PHOTO: IG)
Aditi Bhatia (PHOTO: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 14:13 IST

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Aditi Bhatia Reveals Getting Rejected For Being ‘Too Pretty: ‘I am Not Some Firang And Very Much Indian’

Actress Aditi Bhatia, who is recognized for her performance in a variety of popular television shows and movies, has always been consistent in keeping her fans updated on both aspects of her life. She is popularly known as Ruhi from very famous TV series ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ played the role of Raman (Karan Patel) And Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya) on-screen daughter.

Reflecting on the roles she has missed out on, Aditi shared that she consciously avoids taking up “look-centric” parts. She also revealed that she has, at times, been rejected for being “too pretty.” While being interviewed in an online podcast by Pinkvilla, she revealed how her career has been like till date. Talking about this, she said, “To be very honest, I genuinely enjoy being part of the beauty space, the beauty market, the brand side of things. I truly like it. But over the years, I conditioned myself to not take up roles that are offered just based on how I look. I wanted to step away from what I’m mostly known for and do something that would feel unexpected, something that brings a sense of surprise.”

She added, “Even when I was exploring opportunities before my last project, I was inclined towards roles that were not look-centric. Roles where casting didn’t depend on my appearance, but rather on the performance I could bring to the table. I always wanted that to be the highlight because I didn’t want to be seen as just a ‘pretty face.’

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And I know saying that might sound a bit off or even arrogant, but it’s really about wanting to offer more as an artist.”
Speaking about her connection with the beauty space, Aditi said, “While I enjoy the beauty space, I’ve always wanted to go beyond it, and fortunately, I got the chance to do that in my last film. I hope that opens doors to more such roles where people start seeing me differently. Also, I feel most beautiful when I wear Indian outfits. 

I connect deeply with that part of myself. It’s not like I’m some ‘firang’; I’m very much Indian. I have no roots elsewhere; my entire lineage is Indian. But I do understand that I don’t necessarily fit into the conventional idea of an ‘Indian look,’ and that sometimes affects casting choices because they often look for a certain kind of face.”

She reiterated the same, emphasizing her desire to move beyond being boxed into beauty-driven roles and hoping her recent work will help change perceptions.

Aditi also pointed out that while she has faced such rejections, they haven’t been frequent. She said, “Even if my acting is a 10/10, sometimes they still say, ‘We’d rather cast someone who naturally looks the part.’ And my response is always, ‘But I can look the part—just work with me on it.’ That said, these kinds of roadblocks haven’t happened too often. There have only been a few instances where I’ve felt this way.”

She concluded by stressing that she has always been clear about the kind of work she wants to do. “I was also very clear in my head that I didn’t want to take up something just for the sake of it. It’s not that I was against doing music videos or anything like that, but I wanted whatever I chose to be acting-oriented, especially since I was kind of starting again in a way. I didn’t want my work to revolve around my looks, because that’s already something people see on my Instagram,” she concluded.

ALSO READ:  Photos: Deepika Padukone’s Pregnancy Glow Steals Spotlight As She Reunites With Shah Rukh Khan On King Set In Cape Town

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Aditi Bhatia Reveals Getting Rejected For Being ‘Too Pretty: ‘I am Not Some Firang And Very Much Indian’

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Aditi Bhatia Reveals Getting Rejected For Being ‘Too Pretty: ‘I am Not Some Firang And Very Much Indian’
Aditi Bhatia Reveals Getting Rejected For Being ‘Too Pretty: ‘I am Not Some Firang And Very Much Indian’
Aditi Bhatia Reveals Getting Rejected For Being ‘Too Pretty: ‘I am Not Some Firang And Very Much Indian’
Aditi Bhatia Reveals Getting Rejected For Being ‘Too Pretty: ‘I am Not Some Firang And Very Much Indian’

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