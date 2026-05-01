India’s GST Collection Hits Record ₹2.43 Lakh Crore In April 2026, Up 8.7% YoY

GST Collection: The Indian Goods and Services Tax (GST) has started FY 26 strongly, with April’s tax collections hitting a record 2.43 lakh crore. April’s collections have grown 8.7% year-on-year, indicating resilient tax collections despite uncertainty in global markets and fluctuations in crude oil prices. But, apart from the header data, the figures are not obvious. A large part of the growth is being driven by imports, while domestic consumption is still growing—but at a slower and more steady pace.

GST Collections at a Glance

Parameter April 2026 YoY Growth Gross GST Collection ₹2.42–2.43 lakh crore 8.7% Net GST Collection ₹2.11 lakh crore 7.3% Total Refunds ₹31,793 crore 19.3% Domestic Revenue ₹1.85 lakh crore 4.3% Import GST Revenue ₹57,580 crore 25.8%

GST Collection: Imports Drive the Growth Story

A closer look shows where the real momentum is coming from.

Domestic GST revenue rose by just 4.3% year-on-year. This suggests that everyday spending and local consumption are still growing, but not at the faster pace seen in earlier periods.

On the other hand, import-related GST jumped 25.8%, supported by stronger global trade flows and higher landed costs due to expensive imports.

In simple terms, India is still collecting more tax overall, but a bigger share of the increase is coming from goods entering the country rather than domestic spending.

Even more telling, net domestic GST growth was almost flat at 0.3%, showing that internal demand is cooling. Meanwhile, net import GST surged 42.9% to ₹45,784 crore, underlining the growing importance of imports in the overall tax mix.

GST Collection: Refunds Also Move Higher

GST refunds also rose during the month. Total refunds increased to ₹31,793 crore in April, marking a 19.3% rise compared to last year.

Refunds for exports were, in fact, down by 14%, pointing towards some lack of vigour in global shipments, while domestic refunds were up by 54.6%, implying increased internal adjustments in the system.

In essence, both collections and disbursements are up in tandem, both increasing together, making the system busy but a bit more vibrant.

GST Collection: Global backdrop: Crude oil volatility

The April GST numbers were primarily representative of activity that took place in March 2026, when global markets were apprehensive of volatile oil prices and geopolitical risk factors.

Brent crude briefly crossed $126 per barrel amid concerns involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. Since higher oil prices push up import values, they also tend to increase the the GST collected on imports.

So while the headline GST numbers look strong, global energy price swings clearly drive part of that strength rather than purely domestic demand.

GST Collection: State Trends: Growth, but uneven

Across states, GST collections mostly moved higher, though the pace varied.

Maharashtra continued to lead as the top contributor

Karnataka and Gujarat posted strong growth, supported by tech exports and manufacturing

Punjab and Chandigarh recorded notable percentage gains

Several smaller states saw declines in annual collections

Overall, manufacturing-heavy regions maintained strong traction, while other areas reflected a more mixed trend.

GST Collection: What the data really is saying

GST collections at an all-time high are suggestive of a story of robust demand.

However, a closer look indicates a mixed picture: domestic demand is growing but at a modest pace. Instead, a larger share of the growth is coming from imports. That shift is important because it shows where the current momentum is actually coming from—and how closely tax collections are now tied to global trade and commodity cycles.

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