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Home > Sports News > Love-Jihad in IPL? Sameer Rizvi–Yesha Sagar Row Rocks IPL 2026; Delhi Capitals Batter Faces Social Media Storm Amid Relationship Rumours

Love-Jihad in IPL? Sameer Rizvi–Yesha Sagar Row Rocks IPL 2026; Delhi Capitals Batter Faces Social Media Storm Amid Relationship Rumours

Sameer Rizvi and sports anchor Yesha Sagar are at the center of a social media controversy during IPL 2026. Unverified allegations about their relationship surfaced online, while the Delhi Capitals batter’s form dipped after a strong start.

Sameer Rizvi and Yesha Sagar in frame. Image Credit: ANI and Instagram/Yesha Sagar
Sameer Rizvi and Yesha Sagar in frame. Image Credit: ANI and Instagram/Yesha Sagar

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-01 16:02 IST

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Love-Jihad in IPL? Sameer Rizvi–Yesha Sagar Row Rocks IPL 2026; Delhi Capitals Batter Faces Social Media Storm Amid Relationship Rumours

Sameer Rizvi-Yesha Sagar: Sameer Rizvi, who is playing for the Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League, and his alleged girlfriend, sports broadcaster Yesha Sagar, are at the center of a social media scandal. Journalist Abhishek Tripathi’s post alleging that a cricket player from Uttar Pradesh was seeing a female anchor from a domestic league sparked the controversy. Social media sites were inundated with rumors after the post that the people involved were Rizvi and Yesha. It is important to remember, though, that neither Rizvi nor Sagar has formally confirmed these allegations. 

Sameer Rizvi-Yesha Sagar relationship under scanner



The widely shared tweet further claimed that the cricket player had been pressuring the anchor to alter her personal behavior, remove particular images from her social media profiles, and adhere to particular religious customs. Other allegations, purportedly based on remarks ascribed to the anchor’s acquaintance, raised the possibility of pressure associated with religious conversion. The initial article also contained contentious claims, citing purported directives like requesting the anchor to commit particular lifestyle modifications and memorize ayats, which are passages from the Quran. However, these assertions are still unsubstantiated and based only on social media accounts. 

Many social media users spread the accusations as the post gained popularity, increasingly associating Sameer Rizvi and Yesha Sagar’s identities with the controversy. Allegations that the cricketer coerced the anchor to remove pictures and put pressure on her about religious issues were among the assertions that some users took a step further and presented as verified facts. Neither Sameer Rizvi nor Yesha Sagar has yet to release a public comment addressing the situation, despite the rumours doing the rounds on social media. These comments should be strictly regarded as unsubstantiated speculation in the absence of official explanation or reliable evidence. 

IPL 2026: How has Sameer Rizvi performed for Delhi Capitals?

Sameer Rizvi started the 19th season of the Indian Premier League with a bang in the first two games. The right-handed batter was named the player of the match in the first two clashes and was among the IPL 2026 Orange Cap leaderboard. However, after playing a couple of knocks of 70 and 90 against LSG and MI, respectively, his form has dwindled. Since then, he has been dismissed for four single-digit scores, including a couple of ducks. In eight games, he has scored 209 runs, averaging only 34.83 while striking at close to 150.

Who is Yesha Sagar, Sameer Rizvi’s rumoured girlfriend?

Yesha Sagar was born in Ludhiana, Punjab, on December 14, 1996. She grew up in India before moving to Toronto, Canada, in 2015 to further her studies. After graduating from Seneca College, she progressively entered the media and entertainment sector. She became well-known for her work on a variety of platforms as she developed into a model, actor, and anchor. 

Yesha originally became well-known for her roles in Punjabi music videos. She became well-known in North Indian pop culture due to her work in the Punjabi entertainment sector. Yesha Sagar has also been in the news lately because of rumors on social media that she was dating Sameer Rizvi during the 2026 Indian Premier League. She reportedly attended cricket matches, particularly those involving the Delhi Capitals in 2025, according to reports. There was more conjecture over a potential relationship between the two as a result of these appearances. Nevertheless, there are no formal affirmations to support these assertions.

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Tags: DCDelhi Capitalshome-hero-pos-6indian premier leagueIndian Premier League 2026IPL 2026Sameer RizviSameer Rizvi girlfriendSameer Rizvi IPLSameer Rizvi IPL 2026Sameer Rizvi-Yesha SagarYesha SagarYesha Sagar anchor

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Love-Jihad in IPL? Sameer Rizvi–Yesha Sagar Row Rocks IPL 2026; Delhi Capitals Batter Faces Social Media Storm Amid Relationship Rumours

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Love-Jihad in IPL? Sameer Rizvi–Yesha Sagar Row Rocks IPL 2026; Delhi Capitals Batter Faces Social Media Storm Amid Relationship Rumours
Love-Jihad in IPL? Sameer Rizvi–Yesha Sagar Row Rocks IPL 2026; Delhi Capitals Batter Faces Social Media Storm Amid Relationship Rumours
Love-Jihad in IPL? Sameer Rizvi–Yesha Sagar Row Rocks IPL 2026; Delhi Capitals Batter Faces Social Media Storm Amid Relationship Rumours
Love-Jihad in IPL? Sameer Rizvi–Yesha Sagar Row Rocks IPL 2026; Delhi Capitals Batter Faces Social Media Storm Amid Relationship Rumours

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