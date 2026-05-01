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Home > Sports News > Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Winner Prediction: Who Will Win ISL vs HYK, Eliminator 2 At Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Winner Prediction: Who Will Win ISL vs HYK, Eliminator 2 At Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

Islamabad United face Hyderabad Kingsmen in PSL 2026 Eliminator 2 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. HYK enter as favourites after a strong form, while ISL look to bounce back. Pitch report suggests high-scoring contest, with toss and batting conditions likely to play a key role.

Imad Wasim and Marnus Labuschagne in frame. Image Credit: AFP
Imad Wasim and Marnus Labuschagne in frame. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 15:56 IST

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Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Winner Prediction: Who Will Win ISL vs HYK, Eliminator 2 At Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Winner Prediction: It is Eliminator 2 from the Pakistan Super League, and Islamabad United will be facing Hyderabad Kingsmen. Both teams come into this fixture with contrasting results in the previous games. Islamabad United lost to Peshawar Zalmi in the Qualifier. But having finished second on the PSL 2026 points table, they have yet another shot at making the final. Meanwhile, the Kingsmen come into this game having won Eliminator 1 against the Multan Sultans. Thanks to their incredible form, HYK start as favourites in tonight’s clash against the Islamabad-based team. 

Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Pitch Report

Many people consider the pitch at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium to be batting-friendly. With an average first-inning total of about 173 runs, it usually results in high-scoring games. On this surface, batters typically feel at ease playing their shots. The surface is reasonably balanced for both batters and bowlers, but it can occasionally present difficulties because of its good pace and bounce.

Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen: Predicted Playing XIs

Islamabad United Predicted Playing XI: Devon Conway (wk), Sameer Minhas, Mohsin Riaz, Shadab Khan (C), Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Salman Mirza, Chris Green

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Hyderabad Kingsmen Predicted Playing XI: Marnus Labuschagne (C), Maaz Sadaqat, Usman Khan (wk), Saim Ayub, Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed, Hassan Khan

ISL vs HYK, PSL 2026: Match Information

Match Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, Eliminator 2
Date Friday, May 1, 2026
Time 7:00 PM (PKT) 7:30 PM (IST)
Venue Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Toss Prediction: How Will Toss Impact Today’s PSL 2026 Match?

The toss, as it does in crucial knockout games like PSL 2026 Eliminator 2, will play a huge role in how the result pans out. The two teams have strong batting units and would be raring to make the most of the batter-friendly surface tonight. The team winning the toss would be inclined to bowl first, despite history showing that batting first is a great choice in knockout games.

Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Today in PSL 2026?

Hyderabad Kingsmen will start as favourites in tonight’s PSL 2026 Eliminator 2. The Marnus Labuschagne-led side has shown great form in recent games. The Kingsmen have won six out of their last seven games. However, their only defeat since the 11th of April has come against Islamabad United. With the head-to-head record being all squared after two games between these teams, Kingsmen would be the favourites to win tonight and proceed to the PSL 2026 final. 

Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Winner Prediction, IPL 2026: Hyderabad Kingsmen (HYK)

Also Read: RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Impact Players and Pitch Report For Match 43 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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Tags: Gaddafi StadiumGaddafi Stadium pitch reportHyderabad KingsmenHYKislISL vs HYKIslamabad UnitedIslamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmenmarnus-labuschagnePSL 2026Shadab Khan

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Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Winner Prediction: Who Will Win ISL vs HYK, Eliminator 2 At Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

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Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Winner Prediction: Who Will Win ISL vs HYK, Eliminator 2 At Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore
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Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Winner Prediction: Who Will Win ISL vs HYK, Eliminator 2 At Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore
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