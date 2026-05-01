From Nothing To Xiaomi, These Brands Hike Prices In India: RAM Crisis Worsens The Situation—Check Updated Prices

Four major smartphone manufacturing company has increased prices in India with immediate effect. As per the latest leaks and media reports, Nothing, OnePlus, Realme, and Xiaomi have increased the price of several popular models. The new prices of most of the devices are live on their official website of these tech manufacturers. Nothing CEO Carl Pei already saw this coming and warned everyone regarding this through its X account at the beginning of the year. Pei also explained the reason behind it.

Nothing Phones new price

UK based smartphone manufacturing company Nothing, has reportedly increased the prices of its three smartphones, Phone (3a) Lite is which was priced at Rs 24,999 is now priced at Rs 27,999 whereas the higher storage variant offering 256GB is now priced at Rs 29,999.

The Phone (4a) Pra has got the biggest price hike with prices now starting from Rs 44,999 and going up to Rs 50,999 depending on the storage variant.

OnePlus 15 series

OnePlus has also increased the price of its flagship OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R. The new prices have been updated on the website. The OnePlus 15 which was launched at Rs 72,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, has now jumped to Rs 77,999 while the top storage variant offering 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage has jumped from Rs 79,999 to Rs 85,999.

The company has increased the price of OnePlus 15R for Rs 2,500 and now it starts at Rs 52,999.

Realme Phones Price Increase

Chinese tech manufacturer has increased the prices of six handsets, with every storage variant getting a Rs 1,000 hike. The phones affected by price hike consists of Realme C71 4G, Realme 15x 5G, Realme 15T 5G, Realme C85 5G, Realme 16 Pro 5G, and Realme 16 Pro+ 5G. The new prices of these handsets range from Rs 11,999 to Rs 44,999 depending on the storage variants and devices.

Xiaomi updated prices

Xiaomi has also revised pricing for the Redmi Note 15 Pro series. The new prices have been updated on the official online store of the company.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro starts at Rs 31,999 whereas the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ starts at Rs 39,999. Some higher storage variant handsets have received a price hike of up to Rs 2,000.

Reason behind the price hike

The possible reason behind the price hike could be the rising cost of memory components and RAM crisis. The experts and media reports also suggest the same reason behind the price hike.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei had already hinted towards the price hike earlier this year. In January 2026, he wrote on X that brands may soon have either raised prices or cut down the specifications because the old marketing strategy of offering more specs at a lower price is becoming difficult to sustain. Also Read: Motorola Unveils Swarovski Edition Signature & Moto Buds 2 Plus: Luxury Design, Flagship Performance Aimed At Premium Users, Check Details, Price, And Availability

