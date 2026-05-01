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Home > Tech and Auto News > Maruti Suzuki Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales: Sold 2,39,646 Cars In April, Check Top Selling Models

Maruti Suzuki Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales: Sold 2,39,646 Cars In April, Check Top Selling Models

Maruti Suzuki India Limited recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in April 2026 with 239,646 units, driven by strong domestic demand and exports.

Maruti Suzuki April Sales
Maruti Suzuki April Sales

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-01 17:47 IST

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Maruti Suzuki Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales: Sold 2,39,646 Cars In April, Check Top Selling Models

Maruti Suzuki India Limited announced its highest-ever monthly sales in April 2026, with total deliveries of 239,646 units, boosted by record domestic volumes and robust exports, according to a company news statement. 

“In April 2026, Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 239,646 units, which is its highest-ever monthly sales volume,” the company said. 

The company also reported its highest-ever domestic sales, stating that “domestic sales also reached an all-time high of 191,122 units.” 

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Exports during the month stood at 40,054 units, while sales to other OEMs were at 8,470 units, the release added. 

A segment-wise break-up shows that passenger vehicles and utility vehicles continued to drive volumes. The company sold 96,725 units in the passenger car segment and 77,892 units in utility vehicles in April 2026. 

Domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 187,704 units, while light commercial vehicle sales were at 3,418 units, taking total domestic PV and LCV sales to 191,122 units, as per the data. 

The strong monthly performance comes shortly after the company reported record financial performance for FY26. Maruti Suzuki had reported its highest-ever annual sales, revenue and profit for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, on Tuesday, while announcing a final dividend of Rs 140 per share. 

According to the company’s filing, total revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,743,695 million for FY26, registering a growth of about 20.2 per cent over the previous fiscal. Net profit for the year came in at Rs 144,154 million, marginally higher than Rs 142,976 million reported in FY25. 

The latest monthly sales data further reinforces the company’s growth momentum at the start of the new financial year, with domestic demand and exports both contributing to the record numbers. 

The performance also comes amid a broader trend of strong dispatches in the passenger vehicle segment, with Hyundai Motor India Limited earlier reporting its highest-ever April domestic sales, indicating continued strength in the auto sector.  

(ANI) 

Also Read: Uber Turns Into One-Stop Travel App: Book Hotels, Rides, And Delivery, Check Eligible Regions And Discounts

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Maruti Suzuki Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales: Sold 2,39,646 Cars In April, Check Top Selling Models

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Maruti Suzuki Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales: Sold 2,39,646 Cars In April, Check Top Selling Models
Maruti Suzuki Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales: Sold 2,39,646 Cars In April, Check Top Selling Models
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Maruti Suzuki Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales: Sold 2,39,646 Cars In April, Check Top Selling Models

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