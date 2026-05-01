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Home > Lifestyle News > Is Labour Day 2026 a Holiday? India, UK, US, Pakistan, Australia, Spain & Worldwide

Is Labour Day 2026 a Holiday? India, UK, US, Pakistan, Australia, Spain & Worldwide

Labour Day 2026 is a Holiday: Labour Day, also known as May Day, is being observed on Friday, May 1, 2026. The day is dedicated to recognising the contribution of workers across sectors and is marked as a public holiday in several Indian states and countries like UK, US, Spain, PAK.

Is Labour Day 2026 a Holiday? India, UK, US, Pakistan, Australia, Spain & Worldwide
Is Labour Day 2026 a Holiday? India, UK, US, Pakistan, Australia, Spain & Worldwide

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 17:48 IST

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Is Labour Day 2026 a Holiday? India, UK, US, Pakistan, Australia, Spain & Worldwide

International Labour Day 2026 focuses on modernizing workplace rights, mental health, and digital age protection, while India implements four major consolidated labor codes on April 1, 2026. These reforms, including a 50% basic wage rule and gig worker benefits, are designed to boost social security, standardize employment regulations, and align with new technologies

Is Labour Day 2026 a Public Holiday in India, UK, US, PAK & Worldwide?

  • Labour Day is not a mandatory national holiday in India. It is a gazetted public holiday in several states, but not uniformly observed across the country. States that commonly mark May 1 as an official holiday include Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Assam, Goa and Bihar. In states where it is not widely observed, offices and institutions tend to function as normal.
  • The United Kingdom recognizes May 1 as a public holiday through its observance of Labour Day 2026, which takes place on that date. The United Kingdom marks International Workers’ Day through the Early May Bank Holiday, which will take place on Monday, May 4, 2026 . The United Kingdom acknowledges worker achievements and labor contributions through its recognition of National Labor Day but celebrates with a scheduled Monday holiday instead of commemorating May 1.
  • No, Labour Day 2026 is not a public holiday on May 1 in the United States. While May 1 is globally recognized as International Workers’ Day, the U.S. follows a different tradition. It celebrates Labor Day on the first Monday of September, which in 2026 falls on September 7. This is the official federal holiday when most government offices, banks, and many businesses are closed
  • Yes, Labour Day 2026 is a public holiday in Pakistan. It will be observed on Friday, May 1, 2026, as part of International Workers’ Day. On this day, government offices, banks, and most businesses remain closed across the country. It is a nationwide holiday dedicated to recognizing workers’ contributions and promoting labour rights.
  • Labour Day 2026 in India: Date, Holiday Status & State-Wise 


May 1 is a public holiday in many states, but not across all of India.  Your day off depends on your location and your workplace.

State / Region

You Might Be Interested In

Labour Day (May 1)

Maharashtra

Generally observed as a public holiday

Tamil Nadu

Generally observed as a public holiday

Karnataka

Generally observed as a public holiday

West Bengal

Generally observed as a public holiday

Kerala

Generally observed as a public holiday

Goa

Generally observed as a public holiday

Andhra Pradesh

Generally observed as a public holiday

Telangana

Generally observed as a public holiday

Assam

Generally observed as a public holiday

 

Is Labour Day a Holiday in the UK & US, Pakistan, Australia & Spain in 2026? 

Labour Day in 2026 is a public holiday in Pakistan, Spain, and the UK on or around May 1st, while the US celebrates on September 7th, and Australia varies by state.

The holiday acknowledges workers but different countries celebrate it on different dates which include Pakistan and Spain celebrating on May 1 UK observing it on May 4 Australia using various dates and the US commemorating it on September 7 .

Pakistan will observe a public holiday on May 1 2026 which falls on a Friday. The holiday exists to acknowledge the achievements of workers throughout the country.

Spain will observe a public holiday on May 1 2026 which falls on a Friday. The holiday exists as a national celebration of “Fiesta del Trabajo”.

The UK will observe a bank holiday on May 4 2026 which falls on a Monday. The first Monday in May serves as the traditional date for this holiday although it does not require observance on May 1. 

Australia observes public holidays which occur on different dates throughout the year. Different states in Australia celebrate May 1 on various dates which include VIC observing the holiday on March 9 2026 and other states selecting October as their holiday period.

The United States recognizes September 7 2026 as a federal holiday which falls on a Monday. The holiday takes place on the first Monday of September each year.

Why Labour Day Is Celebrated on May 1: History & Global Significance

The origins of International Labour Day trace back to the 19th-century labor union movement which emerged in the United States. The industrialization process allowed companies to exploit their workers by making them work extended hours which reached 15 hours per day. This situation caused workers to speak out against the unfair treatment they received.

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Is Labour Day 2026 a Holiday? India, UK, US, Pakistan, Australia, Spain & Worldwide

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Is Labour Day 2026 a Holiday? India, UK, US, Pakistan, Australia, Spain & Worldwide
Is Labour Day 2026 a Holiday? India, UK, US, Pakistan, Australia, Spain & Worldwide
Is Labour Day 2026 a Holiday? India, UK, US, Pakistan, Australia, Spain & Worldwide
Is Labour Day 2026 a Holiday? India, UK, US, Pakistan, Australia, Spain & Worldwide

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