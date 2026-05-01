Overseas Mega Jobs Fair 2026: 3,400+ Global Job Openings for Filipinos on Labor Day in Quezon City

In celebration of the Philippine Labor Day on May 1 the Department of Migrant Workers through its Pre-Employment and Government Placement Bureau is organizing a big job fair. This event aims to connect people looking for jobs and Filipino workers who came back from abroad because of problems in the Middle East with secure job chances. The government also wants to bring its services to the people.

Thousands of Job Openings Available

There are around 3,400 job openings in countries. These countries include the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and some European nations like Croatia, Slovakia, Lithuania and Czech Republic. There are also job chances in Guam and Papua New Guinea and on ships. A total of 12 recruitment agencies will join the event.

Event Details

The job fair will be at the Robinsons Galleria Ortigas on May 1 from 10 a.m. To 3 p.m. This is a way for people to explore job options from around the world.

How to Register for the Job Fair Pass

People must register through the portal. Those who already have an eRegistration account can log in. New users need to fill in their details like name, contact information, education and work experience. Filipino workers who came back from the Middle East because of the crisis should say so during registration.

Generating the QR Code

After logging in applicants must go to the job fair details section and pre-register to get a QR code. This QR code is like an entry pass. Must be shown at the venue on the day of the event.

Important Reminders for Applicants

People will have 20 minutes inside the job fair area to submit their resumes. Those who pre-registered with QR codes will get in first. Walk-ins will be accommodated later. Attendees should keep a copy of their QR code. Make sure to scan it again before leaving to complete the process. There will also be resume dropboxes, for submissions.