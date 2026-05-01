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Home > Tech and Auto News > Hero MotoCorp April 2026 Sales: 5 Lakh+ Units Sold As Domestic Demand Rises

Hero MotoCorp April 2026 Sales: 5 Lakh+ Units Sold As Domestic Demand Rises

Hero MotoCorp reported strong April 2026 performance with 5.66 lakh dispatches and 5.52 lakh retail sales, driven by robust domestic demand and growth across segments.

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Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-01 17:45 IST

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Hero MotoCorp April 2026 Sales: 5 Lakh+ Units Sold As Domestic Demand Rises

Hero MotoCorp reported domestic retail sales of 5,52,713 units in April 2026, based on VAHAN registrations, representing an 8% increase, according to a company news release. 

The company also reported total dispatches to dealers rising to 5,66,086 units in April 2026, driven by robust domestic demand and growth across segments, according to the release. 

“Hero MotoCorp reported a strong performance in April 2026 with dispatches of 566,086 units as compared to 305,406 units during the same period last year,” the company said. 

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The company said its internal combustion engine (ICE) business saw significant growth, adding that the segment “recorded its highest April dispatch in the post-pandemic period… with volumes rising by 83% compared to the previous year.” 

Growth was broad-based across categories, with the company stating that “growth was broad-based across Entry, Deluxe, Premium and Scooter segments, reflecting sustained consumer demand and strengthening market presence.” 

Hero MotoCorp’s electric mobility arm VIDA also saw strong traction. The company said VIDA “continued its strong upward momentum, more than doubling dispatches with record year-on-year growth of 129%.” 

On the global front, the company reported that “the Company’s Global Business recorded robust growth with dispatches of 33,653 units,” supported by steady demand in international markets. 

As per the dispatch data, motorcycle sales stood at 5,01,791 units, while scooter sales were at 64,295 units in April 2026. Domestic dispatches were at 5,32,433 units, while exports were at 33,653 units during the month. 

The company said it continued to expand its network, adding 70 new touchpoints during the month, while also strengthening its premium retail footprint.  

(ANI) 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales: Sold 2,39,646 Cars In April, Check Top Selling Models

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Hero MotoCorp April 2026 Sales: 5 Lakh+ Units Sold As Domestic Demand Rises

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Hero MotoCorp April 2026 Sales: 5 Lakh+ Units Sold As Domestic Demand Rises

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Hero MotoCorp April 2026 Sales: 5 Lakh+ Units Sold As Domestic Demand Rises
Hero MotoCorp April 2026 Sales: 5 Lakh+ Units Sold As Domestic Demand Rises
Hero MotoCorp April 2026 Sales: 5 Lakh+ Units Sold As Domestic Demand Rises
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