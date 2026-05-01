Uber Turns Into One-Stop Travel App: Book Hotels, Rides, And Delivery, Check Eligible Regions And Discounts

American multinational transportation company Uber Technologies has announced a major expansion into the travel segment with the introduction of hotel bookings and a range of new in-app features. The company has unveiled its expansion during its annual event GO-GET. This move marks a strategic step in the company’s efforts to integrate mobility, delivery, and travel services into a single digital platform.

The company has collaborated with Expedia Group to enable hotel booking directly within the Uber app. The integration provides users in the United States with access to a broad inventory of hotels, expected to scale to more than 7,00,000 properties around the globe. The Uber One member will also receive 10 per cent of the cashback in credits on booking and discounts on a selection of hotels, improving value for frequent users. The offering is likely to expand to additional markets over time, alongside deeper integration of Uber ride services into Expedia’s platform.







Uber Wants to Be Your One-Stop Travel App



Think about it for a second. You land in a new city, you open Uber to book a ride, and now, right there in the same app, you can also check in to your hotel. That is exactly what Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi had in mind when he took the stage at the GO-GET event in New York. “Uber is becoming an app for everything, helping people go, get, and now travel all in one place,” he said, adding that people are living through a moment of real cognitive overload with too many apps and too many decisions. His pitch was simple: let us give your time back.



Travel Mode, Room Service, and More



Beyond hotel bookings, Uber unveiled Travel Mode, which offers curated recommendations for restaurants, tourist attractions, and reservations, along with delivery options directly to hotel rooms. So if you forgot your toothbrush or need a quick snack delivered to your door, the app has you covered. There is also a new room service-style feature, with hotel door delivery for commonly forgotten travel essentials. It is essentially a personal travel concierge sitting in your pocket.



AI Voice Booking and Shop for Me



Uber is also leaning into artificial intelligence in a meaningful way. The company showcased Voice Bookings, an AI-powered tool that lets users request rides using voice commands. On top of that, a new shopping feature called “Shop for Me” allows users to send photos and details to a personal shopper to order items from virtually any store, even ones not listed on the Uber app.



Uber One Goes Global



For frequent Uber users, there is more good news. Starting June 1, Uber One members will get international benefits to earn credits on rides, enjoy zero delivery fees abroad, and return home with ready-to-use rewards. Uber One is currently available in 47 countries, including the US, Canada, the UK, Spain, Germany, Japan, and Australia.



With this move, Uber is now in direct competition with travel booking platforms like Booking Holdings and home rental giant Airbnb. For regular travellers, that competition could be a very good thing.



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