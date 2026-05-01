Vivo X300 Ultra & X300 FE Price: Flagship Chipsets, Camera Focused Designs, And Lens Extender Kits, Check All Specs And Details

Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 FE price

As per the recent report, the Vivo X300 Ultra will have a box MRP of Rs 1,99,999. However, the expected selling price is said to be around Rs 1,59,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage variant.

While the Vivo X300 FE is likely to have a box MRP of Rs 1,19,999 whereas it is expected to launch at around Rs 79,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

X300 Ultra specifications and features

The Vivo X300 Ultra will feature a large 6.82-inch 2K LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, offering an immersive viewing experience.

In terms of optics, one of the key highlights is the external Zeiss telephoto lens system which consists of 200mm and 400mm options that can be attached through a dedicated extender kit. The handset features a triple camera setup on the rear panel which is co-engineered with Zeiss. The setup offers a 200MP Sony LYT-901 primary sensor, a 200MP ISOCELL HPO periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP Sony LYT-818 ultra-wide camera lens whereas the front panel features a 50MP for selfie and video calling.

The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset which offers flagship-level performance. The handset is packed with a massive 7,000mAh battery supported by a 100W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging support.

X300 FE features and specifications

The Vivo X300 FE features a 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz which offers smooth scrolling and visuals. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset for flagship-level performance.

In terms of optics, the smartphone features a triple camera setup on the rear panel offering a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor; all the camera sensors are tuned with ZEISS optics. The device also supports optional ZEISS lens attachments to extend zoom capabilities beyond the built-in hardware.

The upcoming handset is packed with a 6,500mAh battery supported by 90W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging. The handset will be launched in three colour options: Lilac Purple, Noir Black, and exclusive Olive. Also Read: Motorola Razr 70 Series Launch: Upgraded Displays, Improved Durability, And AI-Powered Features—Check All Features And Price

