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Home > Entertainment News > Undekhi Season 4 Review: Surya Sharma Shines Alone As The Atwal Saga Ends In A Confusing, Underwhelming Final Showdown

Undekhi Season 4 Review: Surya Sharma Shines Alone As The Atwal Saga Ends In A Confusing, Underwhelming Final Showdown

Undekhi Season 4 delivers a gritty yet underwhelming finale, relying on shock over depth. Surya Sharma stands out as Rinku, but uneven writing, loose ends, and narrative fatigue weaken the impact, making the conclusion feel stretched despite moments of intensity.

Undekhi Season 4 Review
Undekhi Season 4 Review

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 11:57 IST

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Undekhi Season 4 Review: Surya Sharma Shines Alone As The Atwal Saga Ends In A Confusing, Underwhelming Final Showdown

The dust of the Manali hills finally settles in the fourth and ostensibly final installment of Undekhi, which produces results that create a weakening ending instead of an explosive conclusion. The story begins five years after authorities imprisoned Papaji, who plays the indomitable role of Harsh Chhaya, because the Atwal empire operates between two different states of existence. Rinku (Surya Sharma) remains the cold, calculating heart of the family because he needs to take revenge for Muskaan’s death. Daman (Ankur Rathee) tries to change his life from crime to respectability as he battles between Teji’s beliefs and his responsibilities as a father.

Climax Relies on Shock Over Substance as Tension Falters

The season reaches its climax when DSP Ghosh (Dibyendu Bhattacharya) waits for the Atwals to make a mistake while he monitors their movements from a distance. The show keeps its distinctive gritty style but its story development seems to lose momentum because it depends on shocking moments instead of the psychological suspense that created its first season.

The Rinku Resurgence: Navigating The Atwal Power Vacuum

The writing throughout this season demonstrates its inability to maintain consistent quality except for Surya Sharma’s performance, which represents the production’s strongest achievement. The narrative includes an absurd act that occurs at improper timing and resembles Squid Game’s VIP sections while showing itself to be a failed artistic venture instead of social critique. The plot needs his evolution from an enforcer role to become an impatient royal aspirant because it creates essential conflict between him and Papaji, who enters the story through his typical prison escape.

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Power Struggles Drive the Drama as Rinku Holds the Narrative Together

The actual driving force of the show exists in gang members who fight for power while they disregard the police presence as an external threat. Rinku maintains his intense performance throughout the entire film, which shows that he possesses enough powerful presence to continue the Atwal family heritage despite the script’s tendency to present uncertain outcomes.

Strategic Stalemate: Breaking Down the Weak Finale

The ending section of the series struggles to manage multiple elements simultaneously, which results in a concluding point that appears to establish future events instead of bringing the story to an end. The introduction of Vikram (Gautam Rode) and Rajveer Malhotra (Varun Badola) adds much-needed complexity to the final hours, as their hidden agendas eventually take center stage during the Atwal showdown. The show struggles with its female lead characters because Deepika (Shruthy Menon) starts as a character who brings a new viewpoint that does not depend on male characters but later gets discarded, which creates a lost chance to develop a more advanced story.

Natasha’s Rise Highlights A Finale That Feels Stretched and Unresolved

The character of Natasha (ShivJyoti) develops into an unexpectedly important character, yet the show fails to reproduce the same level of precise execution that characterized its previous seasons. The finale creates multiple open endings that suggest that the story might continue, but the current narrative has reached a point of exhaustion that makes further development feel unnecessary. This installment gives franchise loyalists essential closure, but it shows unacquainted viewers how challenging it is to sustain a prestigious crime drama through five consecutive years.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 43: Ranveer Singh Film Nears Baahubali 2 Record, Eyes Second-Biggest Indian Grosser

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Undekhi Season 4 Review: Surya Sharma Shines Alone As The Atwal Saga Ends In A Confusing, Underwhelming Final Showdown

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Undekhi Season 4 Review: Surya Sharma Shines Alone As The Atwal Saga Ends In A Confusing, Underwhelming Final Showdown

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Undekhi Season 4 Review: Surya Sharma Shines Alone As The Atwal Saga Ends In A Confusing, Underwhelming Final Showdown
Undekhi Season 4 Review: Surya Sharma Shines Alone As The Atwal Saga Ends In A Confusing, Underwhelming Final Showdown
Undekhi Season 4 Review: Surya Sharma Shines Alone As The Atwal Saga Ends In A Confusing, Underwhelming Final Showdown
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