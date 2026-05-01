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Home > Entertainment News > Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 43: Ranveer Singh Film Nears Baahubali 2 Record, Eyes Second-Biggest Indian Grosser

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 43: Ranveer Singh Film Nears Baahubali 2 Record, Eyes Second-Biggest Indian Grosser

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge crosses ₹1,783.66 crore worldwide in 43 days, nearing Baahubali 2’s ₹1,788 crore record. The Ranveer Singh starrer is set to become the 2nd highest-grossing Indian film globally, driven by strong domestic and North American performance.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 10:25 IST

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 43: Ranveer Singh Film Nears Baahubali 2 Record, Eyes Second-Biggest Indian Grosser

The Indian film industry is experiencing its largest single ranking change because the spy-action film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge maintains its successful box office performance. The Ranveer Singh-led sequel, which entered its 43rd day of release, has established new standards for high-octane thriller films while it prepares to achieve a historic milestone. The film directed by Aditya Dhar has maintained its outstanding theatrical performance through six weeks, which allows it to reach a milestone that observers believed no standalone Hindi film could achieve.

Dhurandhar 2 Nears Historic Milestone, Set to Surpass Baahubali 2 Worldwide Earnings

The film has achieved a remarkable worldwide gross of approximately ₹1,783.66 crore after seven weeks since its release. The total amount reaches a point where it almost exceeds the complete international earnings of SS Rajamouli’s film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which reached ₹1,788.06 crore. The trade analysts expect that Dhurandhar 2 will become the second-highest-grossing Indian film worldwide by the end of this week because the film needs to cross a total of ₹5 crore. The film accomplished this significant achievement because it received no distribution in China and achieved success through its strong domestic box office results and its successful performance in North American markets.

Dhurandhar 2 Cinematic Endurance and the Global Revenue Surge

The ticket revenue success of this franchise demonstrates how to maintain audience loyalty while building brand loyalty to their product. The film achieved its initial success through the powerful chemistry between its main actors, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. The movie maintained its Day 43 audience base because people considered it essential viewing. The movie continued to attract audiences in major markets such as Pune and Bhopal despite competition from new movies and the IPL’s seasonal entertainment. The global revenue increase serves as proof that a successful sequel can create international success that competes with regional blockbuster films.

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Domestic Domination and the Hunt for Historical Supremacy

The historical achievement of becoming the first Hindi-language film to reach a net collection above ₹1,000 crore in India marks the film’s permanent place in cinematic history. The domestic net collection reached an estimated ₹1,135 crore after 43 days, which established the film as the top performer in the Indian market. As Baahubali 2 attracts global attention, the domestic box office battle remains exciting because the film approaches the all-time record held by Pushpa 2: The Rule. The search for historical dominance establishes a new cinematic era in India, which shows that intense realistic storytelling with high production value can now compete with traditional epic movies.

The time until Dhurandhar 2 reaches its Japanese release this July keeps decreasing while its international box office performance continues to improve. The ultimate outcome of Dangal’s top-tier position will depend on whether Ranveer Singh can maintain his current success as an international box office star.

Also Read: Patriot Movie Review: Mohanlal-Mammootty’s High-Octane Spy Thriller Delivers Massive Star Power And Big-Screen Spectacle; Eyes Rs 100 Crore Opening Weekend

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 43: Ranveer Singh Film Nears Baahubali 2 Record, Eyes Second-Biggest Indian Grosser

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 43: Ranveer Singh Film Nears Baahubali 2 Record, Eyes Second-Biggest Indian Grosser

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 43: Ranveer Singh Film Nears Baahubali 2 Record, Eyes Second-Biggest Indian Grosser
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 43: Ranveer Singh Film Nears Baahubali 2 Record, Eyes Second-Biggest Indian Grosser
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 43: Ranveer Singh Film Nears Baahubali 2 Record, Eyes Second-Biggest Indian Grosser
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 43: Ranveer Singh Film Nears Baahubali 2 Record, Eyes Second-Biggest Indian Grosser

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