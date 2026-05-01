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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Man On Fire’ Review: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Navigates Friendship And Revenge In Netflix’s Uninspired Thriller That Struggles To Impress

‘Man On Fire’ Review: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Navigates Friendship And Revenge In Netflix’s Uninspired Thriller That Struggles To Impress

Netflix revisits the well-known vigilante story with a new seven-episode adaptation of Man on Fire, placing Yahya Abdul-Mateen II at the centre as John Creasy, a former special forces operative dealing with trauma and a fractured past.

‘Man On Fire’ Review: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Navigates Friendship And Revenge In Netflix’s Uninspired Thriller That Struggles To Impress (Via Instagram, Canva)
‘Man On Fire’ Review: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Navigates Friendship And Revenge In Netflix’s Uninspired Thriller That Struggles To Impress (Via Instagram, Canva)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 10:28 IST

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‘Man On Fire’ Review: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Navigates Friendship And Revenge In Netflix’s Uninspired Thriller That Struggles To Impress

Man On Fire Netflix: Netflix revisits the well-known vigilante story with a new seven-episode adaptation of Man on Fire, placing Yahya Abdul-Mateen II at the centre as John Creasy, a former special forces operative dealing with trauma and a fractured past.

The series stretches A.J. Quinnell’s novel into a longer narrative, adding new layers of backstory and character relationships, but the execution remains inconsistent across its runtime.

A Familiar Story Reworked Into A Slower, Broader Narrative

The series reimagines Creasy’s journey after a failed mission leaves him emotionally damaged and withdrawn. Seeking some sense of purpose, he is pulled into a protective assignment in Rio de Janeiro, where he is tasked with safeguarding a young girl following a violent attack on her family.
While earlier film versions focused heavily on tightly packed revenge drama, this adaptation takes a more expanded approach, spending time on Creasy’s inner conflict and the environment around him. The shift in tone brings more character focus but also slows the pace significantly.

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Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Delivers A Controlled And Intense Performance

Much of the series rests on Abdul-Mateen’s portrayal of Creasy, and he delivers a grounded performance shaped by restraint rather than excess. His character is written as a man burdened by guilt and PTSD, and the actor maintains that emotional weight even when the script becomes uneven.
Supporting characters, including allies and antagonists in Rio, add texture to the world, though not all are equally developed. The emotional connection between key figures is present but not always fully explored, which weakens some of the story’s intended impact.

Action, Pacing And Tone Struggle To Find Balance

The series mixes grounded emotional storytelling with bursts of action, but the balance is not always smooth. Some sequences carry tension and urgency, while others feel stretched or predictable due to the expanded format.
The longer runtime allows for more world-building, but it also leads to slower episodes that struggle to maintain momentum. As a result, the series often feels caught between being a character study and a fast-paced thriller, without fully committing to either.

A Reimagining That Has Ideas, But Mixed Execution

Man on Fire attempts to reinterpret a familiar story for a streaming audience, giving more space to emotional depth and background detail. While Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s performance stands out as the strongest element, the overall series delivers a mixed viewing experience that may divide audiences depending on expectations of pace and intensity.

ALSO READ: Patriot Movie Review: Mohanlal-Mammootty’s High-Octane Spy Thriller Delivers Massive Star Power And Big-Screen Spectacle; Eyes Rs 100 Crore Opening Weekend

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Tags: John Creasyman on fireman on fire netflixman on fire seriesman on fire Yahya Abdul-Mateen IIYahya Abdul-Mateen II

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‘Man On Fire’ Review: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Navigates Friendship And Revenge In Netflix’s Uninspired Thriller That Struggles To Impress

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‘Man On Fire’ Review: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Navigates Friendship And Revenge In Netflix’s Uninspired Thriller That Struggles To Impress
‘Man On Fire’ Review: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Navigates Friendship And Revenge In Netflix’s Uninspired Thriller That Struggles To Impress
‘Man On Fire’ Review: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Navigates Friendship And Revenge In Netflix’s Uninspired Thriller That Struggles To Impress
‘Man On Fire’ Review: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Navigates Friendship And Revenge In Netflix’s Uninspired Thriller That Struggles To Impress

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