Patriot Early Review OUT: Mohanlal-Mammootty’s Spy Thriller Gets Strong Overseas Buzz, ‘Comes Out Well’

Patriot Early Review OUT: When Mohanlal and Mammootty were announced to be teaming up for Patriot, it was bound to generate a lot of buzz. It’s now one of the most eagerly awaited Malayalam movies of the year. The espionage thriller, directed by Mahesh Narayanan is set in a tense national security situation and has all the ingredients for a thrilling action and political drama. With the film already releasing overseas and raking in good responses, word of mouth has it that “Patriot comes out well” before the film even came to screens. Patriot is shaping up to be a big-screen event as it’s got great advance bookings, an all-star cast and pre-release buzz.

What is Patriot about?

Mammootty plays a retired JAG officer who is wrongly convicted of espionage and sets off to clear his name. As he takes this path, he gets involved in an extremely dangerous spy mission for the country. Mohanlal is a veteran armed forces man who joins him, while Fahadh Faasil joins in with doubts about the duo’s partnership and the game that is being played out. The movie is about more than just one man’s struggle, it is the story of an entire nation at a time.

Why are early reviews creating a buzz?

Patriot is not officially released but initial reactions are already flowing online following limited screenings (overseas censor viewings, mostly). Early reactions indicate that the film looks interesting and well crafted. Social media chatter (X) is tipping towards strong performances and a solid story. One early reaction said the film “comes out well”, that “meaty roles” are played by both the leads. Another said the first half is “good”, the second half is “beast mode”. These aren’t reviews but there is clearly a lot of buzz. How positive is the overseas response right now

The overseas market is kicking in even before release. It is reported that censor screenings are almost over across territories, with promising positives being heard about. Advance bookings overseas are also said to be very strong. Basically there is early interest from overseas and it is going to perform well overseas among Malayalam cinema fans.

What is special about the cast and crew?

Apart from Mammootty and Mohanlal, it has a strong cast including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Revathy and Nayanthara. The film is directed by Mahesh Narayanan who is known for his story telling skills. The film has an excellent ensemble with an equally strong creative vision. The cast and crew team recently interact with the media at a press meet in Kochi.

Will the film live up to expectations?

With its high stakes plot, star cast and strong word-of-mouth, Patriot emerges as a big ticket release. It will take time and word-of-mouth post its release (May 1, 2026) to decide about the final verdict, but early indications are that the film has a scale and a substance. If the buzz continues, it could become one of the biggest Malayalam hits this year.

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