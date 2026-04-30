Kolkata Weather Alert: Flood Risk Rises As Cyclonic Circulation Triggers Nonstop Rain Across South Bengal- What You Should Know

Kolkata Weather: Kolkata and parts of South Bengal are experiencing an abrupt change in weather conditions as a cyclonic circulation is fueling continuous rainfall in the region. The 7°C drop in temperature has offered respite from the sticky heat but has raised fears of flooding in low-lying, water-logged areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that thunderstorms, strong winds and rain will continue until Sunday, with a few districts already recording heavy rainfall. As the water vapour inflow from the Bay of Bengal is strengthening the system, officials have issued alerts to residents and fishermen of the coastal belt in several districts.

Why is there continuous rain in South Bengal?

A cyclonic circulation, extending from north Haryana to Manipur, is affecting the eastern region, as per the IMD. The cyclonic circulation is passing through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, to Bangladesh and then Assam. It acts like a route for continuous inflow of water vapour into the region from the Bay of Bengal. This has resulted in heavy rains in Kolkata and in several surrounding districts.

How long will the rainy weather continue in Bengal?

The weather system is expected to remain active until Sunday, with thunderstorms and rain continuing across South Bengal. Light to moderate rainfall is likely in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon, with cloudy skies dominating the day. North Bengal districts, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong, are also expected to receive heavy rainfall for the next four days, along with scattered hail in some areas.

What happens after Sunday? Will weather improve?

Weather models suggest that conditions may start improving from Monday, especially around the time of vote counting. However, intermittent showers may still occur depending on the movement of the cyclonic circulation. Temperatures are expected to remain below normal until the system weakens completely.

What should residents keep in mind during this weather?

Residents are advised to stay cautious during thunderstorms, avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rain, and remain alert for waterlogging in urban pockets. People in coastal and river-adjacent areas should follow official advisories closely. With continued instability in weather patterns, preparedness remains key over the next few days.

Why has Kolkata’s temperature fallen suddenly?

Kolkata experienced a sharp 7-degree drop in minimum temperature in just 24 hours. Minimum temperature dipped to 20.4 degree Celsius from 27.7 degree Celsius yesterday. This sharp shift is a result of thunderstorms overnight along with heavy rainfall of some 54 mm in parts. The rainfall helped to break the heatwave-like conditions and bring a sudden fall in the temperature, with a chill in the air in the city.

In which areas is there a heavy rain and thunderstorm warning?

IMD has warned several South Bengal districts including East Midnapore, Hooghly, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Nadia. These areas are likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds and intermittent heavy showers. Fishermen are strictly advised not to go to sea until May 3 as rough sea and strong winds are expected.

Will flood-like situation develop in Kolkata and adjoining districts?

Waterlogging is likely to be a serious problem in low-lying and low-drainage areas of Kolkata and nearby districts as long rains are expected to continue over the next days. While no specific warnings have been issued yet about major rivers flooding, there is no guarantee that urban flooding caused by heavy showers will not happen if it continues at the same intensity. Authorities are keeping a close eye on drainage to avoid excessive water accumulation.

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