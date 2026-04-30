LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hyderabad Bargi Dam boat accident Labor Day Bangalore weather today TVK Assam exit poll Oben Rorr EVO elon musk artificial pond accident Delhi donald trump sunjay kapur assam Karisma Kapoor children Lorna Hajdini hyderabad Bargi Dam boat accident Labor Day Bangalore weather today TVK Assam exit poll Oben Rorr EVO elon musk artificial pond accident Delhi donald trump sunjay kapur assam Karisma Kapoor children Lorna Hajdini hyderabad Bargi Dam boat accident Labor Day Bangalore weather today TVK Assam exit poll Oben Rorr EVO elon musk artificial pond accident Delhi donald trump sunjay kapur assam Karisma Kapoor children Lorna Hajdini hyderabad Bargi Dam boat accident Labor Day Bangalore weather today TVK Assam exit poll Oben Rorr EVO elon musk artificial pond accident Delhi donald trump sunjay kapur assam Karisma Kapoor children Lorna Hajdini
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hyderabad Bargi Dam boat accident Labor Day Bangalore weather today TVK Assam exit poll Oben Rorr EVO elon musk artificial pond accident Delhi donald trump sunjay kapur assam Karisma Kapoor children Lorna Hajdini hyderabad Bargi Dam boat accident Labor Day Bangalore weather today TVK Assam exit poll Oben Rorr EVO elon musk artificial pond accident Delhi donald trump sunjay kapur assam Karisma Kapoor children Lorna Hajdini hyderabad Bargi Dam boat accident Labor Day Bangalore weather today TVK Assam exit poll Oben Rorr EVO elon musk artificial pond accident Delhi donald trump sunjay kapur assam Karisma Kapoor children Lorna Hajdini hyderabad Bargi Dam boat accident Labor Day Bangalore weather today TVK Assam exit poll Oben Rorr EVO elon musk artificial pond accident Delhi donald trump sunjay kapur assam Karisma Kapoor children Lorna Hajdini
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Will Lungi Ngidi Play In RR vs DC Match After Horrific Head Injury? Delhi Capitals Release Video Of South African Pacer

IPL 2026: Will Lungi Ngidi Play In RR vs DC Match After Horrific Head Injury? Delhi Capitals Release Video Of South African Pacer

Delhi Capitals fans receive a massive update as Lungi Ngidi returns to training following his frightening head injury in Ahmedabad. With a viral video showing the pacer back in the nets, find out if he will feature in the crucial "must-win" clash against Rajasthan Royals to save DC's playoff dreams.

IPL 2026: Will Lungi Ngidi Play In RR vs DC Match After Horrific Head Injury? Delhi Capitals Release Video Of South African Pacer. Photo ANI
IPL 2026: Will Lungi Ngidi Play In RR vs DC Match After Horrific Head Injury? Delhi Capitals Release Video Of South African Pacer. Photo ANI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-04-30 21:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026: Will Lungi Ngidi Play In RR vs DC Match After Horrific Head Injury? Delhi Capitals Release Video Of South African Pacer

IPL 2026: The Delhi Capitals (DC) have received a huge boost ahead of their high-stakes clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday, May 1. Star South African pacer Lungi Ngidi had a scary injury on the pitch just days ago but is back training at full-tilt and there is hope of a dramatic comeback in Jaipur.

The Road to Recovery

The world of cricket was left in shock during DC’s clash against the Punjab Kings on Saturday, April 25. Ngidi lost his footing and fell awkwardly, banging his head and neck hard on the turf at the Arun Jaitley Stadium while trying to take a tough back-pedalling catch to dismiss Priyansh Arya. The scenes were heart-wrenching as the pacer was rushed to a hospital in Karol Bagh for immediate medical attention.

The injury ruled Ngidi out of the rest of that game and the following game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 27. The Capitals’ bowling unit struggled to contain the opposition, failing to defend 264 against PBKS before suffering a heavy nine-wicket defeat against RCB, and he was sorely missed.

“Lungi is Back”: Nets Footage Goes Viral

Delhi Capitals confirmed Ngidi’s return to the setup with a heartening video on social media on the eve of the match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Teammates Kyle Jamieson and David Miller can be seen welcoming the pacer with cheers in the clip. “Lungi is back. He’s back. Again. “Look at him, he’s back!”

More importantly for DC fans, the footage shows Ngidi bowling with intensity in the nets, even celebrating after uprooting the stumps with a fiery delivery. His return to the training ground is an indication that he has passed the necessary physical tests to return to competitive cricket.

Selection Dilemmas and Must-Win Stakes

If selected in the playing XI, Ngidi is expected to bolster a pace attack that has looked toothless in his absence. He would most likely replace Dushmantha Chameera or Kyle Jamieson in the team. The mystery deepens with the possible addition of Australian superstar Mitchell Starc who has joined the camp recently but was not available for selection in the last two fixtures.

For the Delhi franchise, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Currently languishing at 7th in the points table with just 6 points from 8 matches, DC has a “knockout” scenario to deal with. The Royals are a must-win team if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive. Ngidi, seemingly back to his best, is back in the fold and the Capitals finally have the firepower to make a late-season surge.

Read More: GT vs RCB: Virat Kohli Scripts History, Creates New World Record During IPL 2026 Match

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Delhi Capitalsindian premier leagueiplIPL 2026Lungi Ngidipbkspunjab kingsrajasthan royalssouth africa

RELATED News

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Told To Release Hardik Pandya As 5-Time Champions Languish As Bottom-Dwellers In Points Table

Real Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch IFL match on TV and Online In India?

IPL 2026: ‘Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Created By Elon Musk?’ — Jofra Archer Receives Hillarious Text From GT Star

Virat Kohli Opening Partner: Venkatesh Iyer or Jacob Bethell — Who Will Take Crease With King Kohli In GT vs RCB In Today’s IPL 2026 Match

GT vs RCB: Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Breaking Rohit Sharma’s IPL Record In Today IPL 2026 Match, Needs 5 Hits To Create History

LATEST NEWS

Jabalpur Tragedy: Cruise Boat With Over 30 Tourists Capsizes In Bargi Dam, 4 Dead; Rescue Ops On For Missing Passengers

IPL 2026: Will Lungi Ngidi Play In RR vs DC Match After Horrific Head Injury? Delhi Capitals Release Video Of South African Pacer

Kolkata Weather Alert: Flood Risk Rises As Cyclonic Circulation Triggers Nonstop Rain Across South Bengal- What You Should Know

Labor Day 2026 Explained: From Workers’ Struggles To Modern Challenges, Know History, Theme And How India Celebrates

Patriot Early Review OUT: Mohanlal-Mammootty’s Spy Thriller Gets Strong Overseas Buzz, ‘Comes Out Well’

Weather In Bangalore Turns Destructive: Around 5000 Book Copies Lost As Flooding Hits Famous Store, Many Precious Illustrations Beyond Repair

Will Vijay Ally With AIADMK? Post-Poll Speculation Intensifies As TVK’s Exit Poll Performance Sparks Talks

‘Justice And Truth Will Always Prevail’: Kareena Kapoor’s Cryptic Post After Delhi HC Relief To Karisma’s Children In Rs 30,000 Crore Sunjay Kapur Estate Case

Chanakya Exit Polls 2026 OUT: Who’s Winning In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala & Puducherry? Here’s What Projections Say

Oben Electric Launches Oben Rorr EVO At Rs 99,999 In India: Check Range, Top Speed, Features, Battery And ‘SmartIQ’ Details

IPL 2026: Will Lungi Ngidi Play In RR vs DC Match After Horrific Head Injury? Delhi Capitals Release Video Of South African Pacer

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026: Will Lungi Ngidi Play In RR vs DC Match After Horrific Head Injury? Delhi Capitals Release Video Of South African Pacer

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026: Will Lungi Ngidi Play In RR vs DC Match After Horrific Head Injury? Delhi Capitals Release Video Of South African Pacer
IPL 2026: Will Lungi Ngidi Play In RR vs DC Match After Horrific Head Injury? Delhi Capitals Release Video Of South African Pacer
IPL 2026: Will Lungi Ngidi Play In RR vs DC Match After Horrific Head Injury? Delhi Capitals Release Video Of South African Pacer
IPL 2026: Will Lungi Ngidi Play In RR vs DC Match After Horrific Head Injury? Delhi Capitals Release Video Of South African Pacer

QUICK LINKS