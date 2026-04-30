IPL 2026: Will Lungi Ngidi Play In RR vs DC Match After Horrific Head Injury? Delhi Capitals Release Video Of South African Pacer

IPL 2026: The Delhi Capitals (DC) have received a huge boost ahead of their high-stakes clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday, May 1. Star South African pacer Lungi Ngidi had a scary injury on the pitch just days ago but is back training at full-tilt and there is hope of a dramatic comeback in Jaipur.

The Road to Recovery

The world of cricket was left in shock during DC’s clash against the Punjab Kings on Saturday, April 25. Ngidi lost his footing and fell awkwardly, banging his head and neck hard on the turf at the Arun Jaitley Stadium while trying to take a tough back-pedalling catch to dismiss Priyansh Arya. The scenes were heart-wrenching as the pacer was rushed to a hospital in Karol Bagh for immediate medical attention.

The injury ruled Ngidi out of the rest of that game and the following game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 27. The Capitals’ bowling unit struggled to contain the opposition, failing to defend 264 against PBKS before suffering a heavy nine-wicket defeat against RCB, and he was sorely missed.

“Lungi is Back”: Nets Footage Goes Viral

Delhi Capitals confirmed Ngidi’s return to the setup with a heartening video on social media on the eve of the match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Teammates Kyle Jamieson and David Miller can be seen welcoming the pacer with cheers in the clip. “Lungi is back. He’s back. Again. “Look at him, he’s back!”

More importantly for DC fans, the footage shows Ngidi bowling with intensity in the nets, even celebrating after uprooting the stumps with a fiery delivery. His return to the training ground is an indication that he has passed the necessary physical tests to return to competitive cricket.

Selection Dilemmas and Must-Win Stakes

If selected in the playing XI, Ngidi is expected to bolster a pace attack that has looked toothless in his absence. He would most likely replace Dushmantha Chameera or Kyle Jamieson in the team. The mystery deepens with the possible addition of Australian superstar Mitchell Starc who has joined the camp recently but was not available for selection in the last two fixtures.

For the Delhi franchise, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Currently languishing at 7th in the points table with just 6 points from 8 matches, DC has a “knockout” scenario to deal with. The Royals are a must-win team if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive. Ngidi, seemingly back to his best, is back in the fold and the Capitals finally have the firepower to make a late-season surge.

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