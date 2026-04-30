36-Year-Old Hyderabad Engineer Commits Suicide After Jumping Into Lake, Blames Wife’s ‘Multiple Affairs’ And ‘Private Videos’ In Detailed 19-Page Note

Seetharam was a 36 year old software engineer who allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Hussain Sagar lake on 27 January 2021, leaving behind a detailed suicide note. This note has emerged as the main focus of the police investigation into his death.

In his suicide note Seetharam alleges that Renuka, his wife, had numerous affairs throughout their marriage which was responsible for the breakdown of their marriage and the emotional pain he experienced. According to him, he learned of Renuka’s infidelity after watching three different videos of her having sex with three different men in a timeframe of 18 months prior to his death.

Seetharam Suicide Case: Allegations Of Affairs And Emotional Distress

In his note, Seetharam claims one of the men involved in the sexual relationship with Renuka filmed her and posted it on Instagram through Ramana.

He states the emotional pain caused by watching those videos was significant.

Seetharam Suicide Case: Claims Of Repeated Visits And Betrayal

The sorrowful situation regarding Seetharam’s suicide attempt contained claims of repeated visits to the home of Seetharam revealing evidence of betrayal. Seetharam’s own words regarding this matter reflected the hurt and concern he felt because these individuals visited his house on many occasions while he was not present at home.

In his suicide note, Seetharam expressed strong feelings of being betrayed. He wrote of the level of care he provided for his wife during this period of time and of how deeply hurt he was by her betrayal.

Seetharam Suicide Investigation: Case Registration by Police, Investigation of Claim

At this time, the police have registered a case and commenced an investigation into this matter. The police stated that they will conduct a detailed and thorough investigation of the entire matter before any conclusion is reached since they will also investigate the contents of the 19-page note, including any allegations made against his wife, including but not limited to her alleged extramarital affairs and the posting or distribution of any of his private photographs or videos.

The police will also investigate any digital evidence, including the alleged videos described in the note and social media activity related to Seetharam in relation to this incident.

Seetharam Suicide Case: Focus On Digital Evidence And Allegations

The ongoing investigation into the Seetharam suicide remains highly suspect. Out of concern for the family’s privacy, police are discouraging speculation of any nature regarding the evidence being collected, and will rely only on objective evidence that emerges from the investigation to decide what if any actions to take against everyone involved in the case.

Seetharam Suicide Case: Similar Incidents Highlight Growing Concerns

Police are now being inundated with similar incidents from individuals that are taking extreme measures to end their lives because of marital and personal issues, and the subsequent emotional distress and conflict caused by such events. Trust issues and alleged infidelity to a spouse, along with the misuse of personal digital images, are often common themes in many of these cases and have led to many devastating suicides.

As a result, it has become increasingly important for individuals to seek out emotional support, communicate openly with partners, and practice responsible digital etiquette as these sensitive cases continue to be thoroughly investigated.

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA – 9820466726

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline– 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation– 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline– 7676602602

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