Weather In Bangalore Turns Destructive: Around 5000 Book Copies Lost As Flooding Hits Famous Store, Many Precious Illustrations Beyond Repair

Book: A well-known independent The Bookworm in Bengaluru has suffered a major loss after heavy rain led to severe flooding inside the store on Wednesday. The incident damaged thousands of book copies, with water entering the shop and submerging much of the stock.

Reports say that, the shop shared images on Instagram that showed books floating in floodwater inside the premises. Outside, the ground was covered with hailstones, highlighting how intense the weather in bangalore had become. According to the store, between 4,000 and 5,000 books were lost due to the flooding.

Book Loss Mounts As Weather In Bangalore Turns Extreme

The timing of the incident made things worse for the store. Proprietor Krishna told Deccan Herald that the shop had recently stocked up on additional book inventory ahead of the summer holidays, which is usually a busy season.

A large portion of this newly added stock was among the damaged items. The sudden shift in the weather in bangalore left the store with little time to prepare, leading to heavy losses that could have been avoided under normal conditions.

Book Damage Worsened By Weather In Bangalore And Paper Quality

As per reports, Krishna said that while the store will try to recover some books, not all can be saved. The plan is to dry a few in sunlight and sell them at a reduced price. However, many are too badly damaged and will have to be thrown away.

He also pointed out that modern publishing has made the situation worse. Many publishers now use recycled paper, which he said is of lower quality and does not hold up well against water. Because of the weather in bangalore, the soaked books made from such paper quickly became unusable.

Book Titles Like Asterix And Obelix Could Not Survive Weather In Bangalore

Some books had no chance of survival at all. Krishna mentioned that illustrated comics like Asterix and Obelix are printed on oil-based paper, which reacts badly to water.

Due to the extreme weather in bangalore, these titles were completely ruined. The pages could not be restored, making them impossible to sell or even salvage.

Book Community Responds To Weather In Bangalore Tragedy

The photos shared by the store led to an outpouring of support online. Many people expressed sadness over the loss of thousands of books and offered help in different ways.

Several users encouraged others to support the store by buying damaged books. The incident, linked to the sudden weather in bangalore, quickly became a topic of concern among readers and book lovers.

Book Lovers Recall Kolkata Event After Weather In Bangalore Incident

As per reports, one commenter compared the situation to flooding that hit College Street in Kolkata last year. During that time, a public event called a Wet Book Fair was organised, where people bought flood-damaged books to support local sellers.

Inspired by that example, some users said they would buy soiled books from the Bengaluru store regardless of condition. Many added that they were happy to contribute in any way possible to help the shop recover from the damage caused by the sudden weather in Bangalore.

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