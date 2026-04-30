Kalki 2 Release Date: Prabhas-Starrer Sequel Likely To Begin Shooting In 2026, Film Expected To Hit Screens By THIS Date Amid Rising Fan Buzz

Kalki 2 Release Date: After the massive scale and star power of Kalki 2898 AD, the sequel is already generating strong buzz. The film features a big ensemble cast led by Prabhas, along with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, all of whom are expected to return for the next chapter.

Kalki 2 Release Date: Shooting Likely To Begin In 2026

As per current industry reports, the sequel is likely to go on floors in 2026. The makers are said to be taking their time to carefully plan the film, especially after the grand reception to the first part.

Given the film’s heavy reliance on visual effects and its large-scale storytelling, pre-production is expected to be extensive. The team is reportedly working on refining the script and expanding the narrative before filming begins.

Kalki 2 Release Date: Release Timeline Still Awaited

There is no official confirmation yet on the release date, but early estimates suggest the film could hit theatres a few years after production starts. Considering the scale of the project, a release around 2027 or later is being speculated.

The makers have not announced any timeline so far, keeping fans guessing.

Kalki 2 Release Date: Strong Fan Buzz Around Sequel

Even without confirmed dates, excitement around Kalki 2 remains high. Fans continue to discuss possible plot directions and character arcs, especially after the open-ended narrative of the first film.

With a powerful cast and ambitious vision, the sequel is already one of the most anticipated projects in Indian cinema, long before it officially begins shooting.

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