Oppo Find X10 Lineup To Debut In India: Camera-Oriented Phones, High-End Specs, And MediaTek Dimensity Chipset, Check All Specs, Launch Timeline, And Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Oppo is gearing up for launch of new high-end phones in India, Oppo Find X10 series. However, the company has not officially shared the details of the lineup yet. The leaks, media reports, rumours suggest that the new lineup will arrive later this year. The series is expected to consist of three models, Oppo Find X10, Find X10 Pro, and Find X10 Pro Max. The early reports suggest that the Find X10 will focus mainly on camera quality. The handsets are also expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipset and runs on an Android 16-based system.

Oppo Find X10 features and specifications

The media reports suggest that the Find X10 will feature a flat display with a resolution of 1.5K and a refresh rate of 165Hz. The device is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 series chipset, whereas some reports also suggest that it will be powered by the upcoming Dimensity 9600 processor.

The leaks and rumours suggest that the device will be packed with a massive 8,000mAh battery supported by 80W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging support. This is a massive battery upgrade compared to typical flagship devices.

The key highlight of the phone will be its optics. The handset is expected to feature a 200MP camera on the rear panel with a 1.4-inch sensor. Additionally, the company is testing two variants of a periscope telephoto camera. One device from the series, may consist of a 200MP sensor based on Samsung’s HP5 technology with a 1/1.56-inch whereas another could use a 64MP sensor with a ½ inch sensor. The addition of a periscope lens claims strong optical zoom capabilities.

Some media reports also claim that the device will consist of a dual 200Mp sensor on the rear panel.

Oppo Find X10 Price and Launch Timeline

The Oppo Find X10 lineup will be introduced in the global market in October 2026 whereas the India launch is expected shortly later after the global launch. The exact price of the device is not confirmed yet, but early leaks and rumours suggest that the device will be priced around Rs 79,990.

Oppo upcoming devices

The company will be introducing two handsets soon in India. Both the devices are likely to launch in May 2026. The company has confirmed the launch of Oppo Find X9 Ultra in India in May. However, a specific date has not been announced yet. The handset will feature an advanced quad-camera setup on the rear panel consisting of a 200MP primary shooter, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. The device is expected to be packed with a massive 7,050mAh battery.

Another device from Oppo which will be launched in May 2026 in India is Oppo Find X9. It is going to be a premium mid-range smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The handset will feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen and houses a triple camera setup on the rear panel. The device is packed with a 7,025mAh battery supported by 80W wired fast charging. Also Read: Vivo X300 Ultra & X300 FE Price: Flagship Chipsets, Camera Focused Designs, And Lens Extender Kits, Check All Specs And Details