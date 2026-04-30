Motorola Razr 70 Series Launch: Upgraded Displays, Improved Durability, And AI-Powered Features—Check All Features And Price

US-based smartphone manufacturing company Motorola has launched its latest foldable smartphone lineup, Motorola Razr 70 Ultra, Motorola Razr 70 Plus, and Motorola Razr 70. These handsets will succeed the previous Razr 60 series and will be released in the United States as the Razr Ultra 2026, Razr Plus 2026, and Razr 2026.

The company has expanded the series by adding the Razr 70 Plus, and it is positioned between the premium and base variants and blends features from both the other devices. The 2026 Razr lineup offers several upgrades consisting of larger external displays, enhanced camera systems, improved durability, and deeper AI integration.

Motorola Razr 70 series Design and Display

On unfolding, the Razr 70 Ultra features a 7.0-inch Extreme AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz and peak brightness of 5,000 nits whereas the Razr 70 Plus and Razr 70 features a 6.9-inch Extreme AMOLED primary display.

In terms of durability, the lineup is equipped with a titanium reinforced hinge and offers military-grade certification for resistance to altitude, temperature, and humidity. Additionally, the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2.

Motorola Razr 70 series features and specifications

The Razr 70 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and it is packed with a 5,000mAh battery supported by 68W TurboPower wired charging.

The Razr 70 Plus is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, and it is packed with a 4500mAh battery supported by 45W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and reverse charging support.

The Razr 70 Ultra is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7450X processor and is packed with a 4800mAh battery and is supported by 30W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

In terms of optics, the Razr 70 Ultra features a dual camera setup on the rear panel offering a primary shooter of 50MP with a new LOFIC sensor for enhanced dynamic range and a 50MP ultrawide plus Macro Vision lens. The front panel features a 50MP camera for selfie and video calling.

While the Razr 70 and 70 Plus features a dual camera setup on the rear panel offering a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultrawide plus Macro Vision and the front panel features a 32MP camera for selfie and video calling.

The company has also added several software features such as AI-powered Group Shot, which blends multiple frames for better expression.

Price and availability

The company has started pre-booking devices in the US. The Razr Ultra is priced at $ 1,499.99 which is around Rs 1,42,300. The Razr Plus is priced at $1,099.99 which is around Rs 1,04,365, and the Razr 70 is priced at $799.99 which is around Rs 75,900. Also Read: OnePlus Pad 4 Launch: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 144Hz Display, And 80W SUPERVOOC Charging—Check Specs And Price

