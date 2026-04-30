Volkswagen Polo Electric: Advanced Tech, Bigger Cabin, And 454km Range, Check All Details And Price

Berlin based automobile manufacturing giant, Volkswagen has unveiled the ID. Polo, taking one of its most popular hatchbacks into the electric era. The hatchback is built on the brand’s updated MEB+ platform. The newly unveiled electric hatchback represents a significant shift as the popular Polo nameplate transitions to the electric future. The company has already started the pre-sales in select European markets, with introductory prices starting under € 25,000 which is roughly Rs 27.7 lakh.

Volkswagen Polo Legacy

The company has sold more than 20 million units of Polo globally; the hatchback has long been a cornerstone of Volkswagen’s lineup. The ID. Polo carries forward that mass-market appeal but adopts the brand’s new ‘Pure Positive’ design language. The electric hatchback features clean surfaces, balanced proportions and modern lighting elements whereas the company has added C-pillar design inspired by the iconic Volkswagen Golf which adds a heritage touch to the newly launched EV.

Volkswagen ID. Polo Dimensions

Volkswagen ID. Polo Interior

In terms of interior, the ID. Polo features a clean and tech-forward layout. The cabin offers a 13-inch freestanding infotainment touchscreen which is accompanied by a 10-inch digital driver display. Importantly, the company has retained physical controls for key functions, addressing usability concerns raised in earlier ID models.

Other features highlight consists of wireless smartphone connectivity, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, adaptive cruise control, and a rear-view camera. The higher trim of the electric hatchback elevates the experience with features such as the Harman Kardon audio system, panoramic glass roof, and 12-way powered seats with massage and memory functions.

The EV also rolls out advanced tech such as Connected Travel Assist with traffic light recognition, along with one-pedal driving and vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability.

Volkswagen ID. Polo Powertrain

The company will offer the electric hatchback in two battery options, a 37kWh LFP battery which produces 116bhp and 135bhp outputs and delivers a claimed range of up to 329km. It supports DC fast charging up to 90kW, which enables a 10-80 per cent charge in approximately 23 minutes.

The second battery option offers a 52kWh NMC battery coupled with a 211bhp motor offering a claimed range of 454km. This version supports 105kW DC for fast charging, achieving a 10-80 per cent in approx. 24 minutes.

The company has also confirmed a performance-oriented GTI variant which is expected to produce 226 bhp.

Volkswagen ID. Polo trims

In the global market, the ID. Polo will be available in multiple variants consisting of Trend, Life, and Style. Each trim offers a progressive increase in features and technology. The company is also likely to expand the lineup further with additional powertrain options and equipment packages over time.

The electric hatchback marks a pivotal moment for Volkswagen as it continues its push toward electrification while retaining familiar branding. Through blending practicality, accessible pricing, and modern EV technology, the electric Polo aims to replicate the success of its ICE counterpart in a rapidly evolving automotive landscape. Also Read: Royal Enfield Introduces Heritage Collection: Blending Legacy With Modern Design And New Cosmetic Updates — Check All Details And Availability

