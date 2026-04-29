Royal Enfield Introduces Heritage Collection: Blending Legacy With Modern Design And New Cosmetic Updates — Check All Details And Availability

UK based motorbike manufacturing giant Royal Enfield has rolled out its Heritage Collection, which is a lifestyle apparel range that draws from the brand’s 125-year-old legacy while carrying the moder day urban sensibilities. According to the motorbike manufacturer, the newly launched collection translates the company’s motorcycling heritage into everyday wear, blending archival design elements with modern materials and silhouettes. The Heritage collection is designed with a focus on craftmanship, utility, and durability; the lineup features garments made from cotton twills, canvas blends, and stretch-enabled fabrics focused on balancing comfort with long-term wearability.

The apparel is positioned for both riders and urban consumers; the collection reflects the brand’s design philosophy, functional yet refined. Silhouettes range from relaxed fits to more structured forms, offering versatility while maintaining a distinct visual identity rooted in mechanical precision.

Key Highlight

The key highlight of the series is the use of historic brand insignia. Elements like the 1910 Cannon logo, the 1893 “Made like a Gun” slogan and the 1969 Series II Interceptor tank badge have been incorporated across garments through subtle detailing consisting of woven, embossed and printed finishes. The colour shades are inspired from earthy tones, reinforcing the heritage-led aesthetic without compromising contemporary appeal.

Launch Event

During the launch event, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer at Royal Enfield, stated that the collection is an extension of the company’s legacy into a new category. He further noted that every aspect ranging from fabric selection to the integration of archival logos has been carefully curated to reflect the company’s long-standing emphasis on precision, resilience, and thoughtful design.

Royal Enfield Heritage Collection Availability

The newly launched Heritage collection is now available across Royal Enfield dealerships in India, as well as through the company’s official online store and select e-commerce platforms.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Base Premium Model India Launch

The company has also recently launched the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 base premium model. The headline addition is the new Base Premium model, finished in Tarmac Black, which enhances the entry-level offering with a more elegant feel and enhanced usability. The updated motor bike now comes equipped with alloy wheels in place of spoke rims, a refreshed round halogen headlamp, and a Digi-analogue instrument cluster paired with rotary switchgear for a more intuitive interface. Other updates in the Royal Enfield 350 consist of stitched seat, a sporty grab rail, single-channel ABS, and a slip and assist clutch, features aimed at enhancing everyday riding comfort while keeping costs accessible.

For the top-end variant, the company has introduced two new colour shades, Mumbai Yellow and Moonshot White, which is engineered to amplify the Hunter’s identity as a lifestyle-focused motor bike. The Mumbai Yellow shade channels the fast-paced, vibrant energy of city life, whereas the Moonshot White shade adopts a more artistic approach taking inspiration from celestial themes and storytelling elements.

The motorbike remains positioned as one of Royal Enfield’s most city-oriented bikes offering a blend of lightweight agility with modern-retro styling. With these updates, the brand aims to further expand its reach beyond metro cities into smaller towns and emerging markets.

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