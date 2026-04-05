Triumph Bonneville 400cc Spotted With Dual Rear Shocks, 6 Speed Gearbox, And Classic Roadster Look—Check All Details And Upgrades

UK based motorcycle manufacturing company Triumph is gearing up for launching its upcoming Bonneville inspired 400cc motorcycle. The motorbike has been recently spotted without camouflage, revealing its design and key hardware changes for the very first time. The new model is likely to be named the Bonneville 400, adopting styling cues from larger Bonneville motorcycles.

The upcoming motor bike features a metal fuel tank, a round headlamp, and a long single-piece seat. The overall design of the motor bike leans towards a classic roadster look which marks a shift from the sportier appearance of existing 400cc models. The motor bike has wire-spoke wheels, a redesigned radiator grille, and an underbelly guard further underlining its retro look.

First Bonneville-style 400

Key hardware changes

The bike has two notable changes that stand out. The motor bike features a dual rear shock absorber rather than the monoshock setup as seen on the other 400cc Triumph motor bikes. This shift may alter ride characteristics and visual appeal. The swingram appears to be revised to suit the new suspension layout.

Other than this, the front of the motor bike has been changed; the disc brake is now positioned on the right side of the wheel. The existing Triumph 400cc models use a left-mounted front disc. The company has also added a new cluster. However, its functionality is not yet confirmed.

Engine and performance

The bike is expected to feature the same unit in the Speed 400 which generates 40 bhp and 37.5 Nm paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. However, a little tuning adjustment could be introduced to better match the motorcycle’s relaxed, retro-focused character.

The company is also preparing smaller 350cc models aimed at lower tax brackets, but this 400cc Bonneville-style motor bike signals continued expansion of the current platform Also Read: iPhone Fold Unboxing: Book Style OLED Display, A20 Pro Chip, And Premium Build, Check All Details And Price

