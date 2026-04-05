LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Triumph Bonneville 400cc Spotted With Dual Rear Shocks, 6 Speed Gearbox, And Classic Roadster Look—Check All Details And Upgrades

Triumph Bonneville 400cc Spotted With Dual Rear Shocks, 6 Speed Gearbox, And Classic Roadster Look—Check All Details And Upgrades

Triumph Motorcycles is set to launch a Bonneville-inspired 400cc bike, featuring a retro roadster design and new hardware like dual rear shocks. Built under the Bajaj-Triumph partnership, it is expected to compete with Royal Enfield in the mid-capacity segment.

triumph 400cc spotted, credit: X
triumph 400cc spotted, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 5, 2026 18:10:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Triumph Bonneville 400cc Spotted With Dual Rear Shocks, 6 Speed Gearbox, And Classic Roadster Look—Check All Details And Upgrades

UK based motorcycle manufacturing company Triumph is gearing up for launching its upcoming Bonneville inspired 400cc motorcycle. The motorbike has been recently spotted without camouflage, revealing its design and key hardware changes for the very first time. The new model is likely to be named the Bonneville 400, adopting styling cues from larger Bonneville motorcycles. 

The upcoming motor bike features a metal fuel tank, a round headlamp, and a long single-piece seat. The overall design of the motor bike leans towards a classic roadster look which marks a shift from the sportier appearance of existing 400cc models. The motor bike has wire-spoke wheels, a redesigned radiator grille, and an underbelly guard further underlining its retro look. 

First Bonneville-style 400 

This is going to be the first instance of a Bonneville-inspired motorcycle built on the 400cc platform engineered under the Bajaj-Triumph partnership. The segment positioning suggests it will compete with models such as the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Jawa. The move broadens the company’s small-capacity lineup, which currently consists of modern-styled offerings. 

You Might Be Interested In

Key hardware changes 

The bike has two notable changes that stand out. The motor bike features a dual rear shock absorber rather than the monoshock setup as seen on the other 400cc Triumph motor bikes. This shift may alter ride characteristics and visual appeal. The swingram appears to be revised to suit the new suspension layout. 

Other than this, the front of the motor bike has been changed; the disc brake is now positioned on the right side of the wheel. The existing Triumph 400cc models use a left-mounted front disc. The company has also added a new cluster. However, its functionality is not yet confirmed. 

Engine and performance  

The bike is expected to feature the same unit in the Speed 400 which generates 40 bhp and 37.5 Nm paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. However, a little tuning adjustment could be introduced to better match the motorcycle’s relaxed, retro-focused character. 

The company is also preparing smaller 350cc models aimed at lower tax brackets, but this 400cc Bonneville-style motor bike signals continued expansion of the current platform 

Also Read: iPhone Fold Unboxing: Book Style OLED Display, A20 Pro Chip, And Premium Build, Check All Details And Price

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: triumph 350cctriumph 400cc

RELATED News

Oppo F33 Series To Debut Soon In India: Bigger Batteries, Enhanced Durability, And Upgraded Chipset, Check All Details And Price

iPhone Fold Unboxing: Book Style OLED Display, A20 Pro Chip, And Premium Build, Check All Details And Price

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Review: Rich Sound, Effective ANC, And Long Battery Life, Check All Features And Price

2026 Volkswagen Taigun To Debut Soon: Updates Design, Enhanced Technology And Cabin—Check All Features And Launch Date

OnePlus Nord 6 To Debut Soon With 165Hz Refresh Rate Display: Know Truth Behind High Refresh Rate, Limitation And Impact On Buyers

LATEST NEWS

Artemis II Astronauts’ ‘Last Look At Earth’ Goes Viral: NASA Shares Stunning Crescent Planet Image From Orion

Did Donald Trump Threaten Nuclear Strike On Iran? What His ‘Tuesday 8 PM Eastern Time’ Message Means

Panic In San Marcos: Massive Wildfire Threatens California State University San Marcos, Evacuations Ordered

Tensions Surge As Trump Issues 8 PM Tuesday Ultimatum; Iran Told To Reopen Strait Or Risk Major Conflict Ahead

WATCH: Massive Blaze Erupts At Russia’s Novorossiysk Port After Ukrainian Drone Attack, Shockwaves Felt Across The Black Sea

Libya Coast Tragedy: Migrant Boat Capsizes At Sea, Two Dead Confirmed As Dozens Remain Missing Amid Rescue Efforts

The Boys Season 5: Release Date Mystery Deepens As Fans Await The Final Chapter, When And Where Can You Watch It?

Shots Fired Near White House Send Shockwaves As Secret Service Hunts Suspect After Lafayette Park Shooting

RCB vs CSK: Where Does Devdutt Padikkal Rank In Orange Cap Race? — Who Are The Top Run-Scorers In IPL 2026?

Pakistan Storm Horror: 45 Dead, 105 Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa As Rain Triggers Multiple Fatal Accidents

Triumph Bonneville 400cc Spotted With Dual Rear Shocks, 6 Speed Gearbox, And Classic Roadster Look—Check All Details And Upgrades

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Triumph Bonneville 400cc Spotted With Dual Rear Shocks, 6 Speed Gearbox, And Classic Roadster Look—Check All Details And Upgrades

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Triumph Bonneville 400cc Spotted With Dual Rear Shocks, 6 Speed Gearbox, And Classic Roadster Look—Check All Details And Upgrades
Triumph Bonneville 400cc Spotted With Dual Rear Shocks, 6 Speed Gearbox, And Classic Roadster Look—Check All Details And Upgrades
Triumph Bonneville 400cc Spotted With Dual Rear Shocks, 6 Speed Gearbox, And Classic Roadster Look—Check All Details And Upgrades
Triumph Bonneville 400cc Spotted With Dual Rear Shocks, 6 Speed Gearbox, And Classic Roadster Look—Check All Details And Upgrades

QUICK LINKS