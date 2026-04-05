iPhone Fold Unboxing: Book Style OLED Display, A20 Pro Chip, And Premium Build, Check All Details And Price

iPhone Fold design and display

The iPhone Fold is expected to arrive with a book-style form factor featuring a wide 7.8-inch internal OLED display which will give the device a wider form factor when compared to phones such as Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The inner display is likely to come with a marginal crease. The outside display is expected to feature a 5.5-inch OLED display.

The iPhone Fold is likely to come with a LiquidMetal hinge for better durability. This would make it the first device from Apple to use this material. The device is expected to use a titanium frame with a ceramic shield or glass backplate.

The foldable iPhone is expected to swap Face ID for a Touch ID sensor on the power button which will let the company keep thickness of the device in-check. Instead of Dynamic Island, both displays will likely come with punch-hole selfie cameras.

iPhone Fold performance, battery & camera

According to media report, the upcoming iPhone Fold will be powered by the company’s next generation processor, A20 Pro built on 2nm process paired with 12GB RAM and up tp 1 TB of internal storage which will bring notable upgrade in performance and efficiency as compared to the A19 Pro in the iPhone 17 Pro lineup.

The phone is expected to be packed with a 5,800mAh battery supported by Type-C wired charging and wireless MacSafe support.

In terms of optics, the device is expected to feature four cameras on the rear panel; users can expect a dual rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor and 48MP ultrawide. However, the details regarding selfie cameras have not been revealed yet.

iPhone Fold launch timeline

The company is expected to launch the fold phone in September 2026 along with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The media reports suggest that the device will be priced at around Rs 2,24,000.