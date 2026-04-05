OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Review: Rich Sound, Effective ANC, And Long Battery Life, Check All Features And Price

Since the OnePlus Buds 3 Pro are, in my opinion, the greatest, I continue to use them as my primary driver. I was therefore interested in seeing if OnePlus could win me over as well when they announced the release of the new Nord Buds 4 Pro.

Mind you, the OnePlus Buds 3 Pro are around Rs 11,000, whereas the new OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro are priced around Rs 3,999.

OnePlus Buds 4 Pro Pric e

Priced at Rs 3,999 (often available for Rs 3,799 with offers), the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro feels like a genuine upgrade in the Nord series. While many budget buds promise the world on paper, these actually deliver the core experience. If you are looking for the best new pair of earbuds in this segment, these are almost certainly it.

OnePlus Buds 4 Pro Rich and Reliable Sound and ANC

The standout feature here is the sound profile. These buds come with 12mm titanium-coated drivers and also have LHDC 5.0 support. This makes the music sound rich, more so than almost any other buds that I’ve tested at this specific price point. While testing, the bass felt punchy without being muddy. It’s like a warm feeling that offers engaging listen and I’m sure mainstream users will love this aspect of the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro.

Then comes the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) which the company claims is 55dB, and I could see the impact in real-world usage. It effectively hushes the hum of things like a fan, air conditioner, or general chatter in a metro. Even the suction effect is minimal, and the transparency mode feels more natural.

OnePlus Buds 4 Pro Battery Life & Gaming

OnePlus claims up to 54 hours of total battery life, and the good news is that the 50+ hours claim is true. In mixed usage with ANC on and off, I could easily go a full week without reaching for the USB-C cable. Specifically, you get up to 13 hours on a single charge in AAC mode (ANC off), which drops to about 6 hours if you’re pushing the high-res LHDC codec with ANC on, numbers that my testing verified almost to the minute. Even with the case, I was getting 26 to 29 hours of total playtime with ANC enabled, ensuring my Dhurandhar-style binge-watching sessions, which I do quite often, aren’t interrupted by a battery low warning.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro is a great choice for gamers as well. Much like the fast-paced action in Dhurandhar, there’s Bluetooth 6.0 and dedicated low-latency mode to ensure virtually non-existent lag. Even during my sessions with games like BGMI or Call of Duty, sounds like gunfire are almost synced with the action on screen. Good job, OnePlus!

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro the Comparison

Keeping in mind things like looks, features, and overall sound quality, the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro beat the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro by a mile. But again, this one is priced at Rs 3,999, whereas the Nord Buds 3 Pro is around Rs 2,700 as of now. I even compared them with my older OnePlus Buds 3, which are still listed on the official OnePlus website for Rs 4,300 with offers, and found them a better choice. The OnePlus Buds 3 have a more premium finish along with a refined soundstage and better call clarity. However, the OnePlus Buds 3 are becoming harder to find, so the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro is a more practical current option.

Shortcomings to Note

While these buds are very good, they aren’t without flaws. The design is functional and comfortable, but it lacks the ‘wow’ factor or the metallic sheen found on the standard Buds 3 in my opinion. The bass and treble are fun, but I can’t say the same for ‘mid-range’ as it gets a bit recessed or soft. This means that the vocals do not pop as much in complex tracks. I also noticed that 55dB of ANC occasionally struggles in highly unpredictable, loud environments (like a very crowded metro station or streets). And for the call quality, it’s clear, but I sound a bit robotic to the other person on the call.

Finally, the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro comes with an IP55 rating, so I had no problems using them during normal rains or in a dusty environment. Mind you, this rating applies only to the buds, not the charging case, so I must keep that tucked away when things get soggy.

Final Review OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro is a “pretty solid” investment, despite not being quite Dhurandhar. For less than Rs 4,000, you can receive flagship-level features like slide volume controls, long battery life, and high-resolution audio. If you play a lot of mobile games, want the best new earbuds around Rs 4,000, or value long battery life, I think you should purchase the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro. If the OnePlus Buds 3 are still reasonably priced and you don’t mind an older model for better appearance and more sophisticated sound, you can forego them.

(ANI)