LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ghaziabad business news election news kanye west Champions League Rhode Island Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai ghaziabad business news election news kanye west Champions League Rhode Island Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai ghaziabad business news election news kanye west Champions League Rhode Island Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai ghaziabad business news election news kanye west Champions League Rhode Island Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ghaziabad business news election news kanye west Champions League Rhode Island Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai ghaziabad business news election news kanye west Champions League Rhode Island Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai ghaziabad business news election news kanye west Champions League Rhode Island Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai ghaziabad business news election news kanye west Champions League Rhode Island Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Who Was Asad? Ghaziabad Murderer Who Fatally Stabbed Surya Pratap Killed In Police Encounter

Who Was Asad? Ghaziabad Murderer Who Fatally Stabbed Surya Pratap Killed In Police Encounter

Asad Encounter Ghaziabad: Asad, the main accused in a Class 11 student murder case in Ghaziabad was killed in an encounter on Sunday by police. He was wanted for the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Surya Pratap, who died a day after the attack in Khoda area.

Ghaziabad encounter: Murder accused Asad, wanted in Class 11 student Surya Pratap killing, shot dead by police after firing. Photos: X
Ghaziabad encounter: Murder accused Asad, wanted in Class 11 student Surya Pratap killing, shot dead by police after firing. Photos: X

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-31 09:51 IST

Asad, the main accused in the murder of a 17-year-old Class 11 student in Ghaziabad, was killed in a police encounter on Sunday, according to reports citing the police officials. The accused was wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of Surya Pratap, who succumbed to his injuries a day after the attack. Police said Asad had been on the run since the incident and was allegedly attempting to arrange money before fleeing the area. According to police, specific intelligence inputs indicated that Asad was expected to meet some associates in the Khoda police station area. Acting on the information, police teams launched a search operation and set up checkpoints across the locality. During the operation, Asad and one of his associates were spotted arriving on a motorcycle. Police said the team signalled the duo to stop, but they allegedly tried to flee and opened fire on the police team.

“Today, the police team received information that Asad was going to meet some of his friends in the Khoda police station area and was planning to escape after taking some money from them. Based on this information, the entire team combed the entire area and set up checkpoints,” officials said.

Asad Encounter: How Police Killed Ghaziabad Teen Murderer

They added, “In this sequence, Asad and one of his friends are seen arriving here on a bike. The police team attempts to stop them and warn them, but instead of stopping, they open fire on the police team.”

You Might Be Interested In

Police stated that they returned fire in self-defence during the exchange.

“In the retaliatory fire, the police fire in self-defence, in which Asad is shot. Asad is immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.”

A police constable was also injured in the encounter and admitted to hospital for medical care.

Authorities said Asad’s motorcycle and the pistol allegedly used in the firing were recovered from the spot.

Who Was Surya Pratap? Class 11 Student Murdered by Asad In Ghaziabad

Surya Pratap, a Class 11 student at a private school, lived in Navneet Vihar in Khoda Colony. He was attacked near Sharma Dairy on Thursday evening and died from his injuries on Friday afternoon.

In a complaint lodged with police, Surya’s elder brother Yash alleged that Asad attacked the teenager with the intent to kill.

Yash, in his complaint, said Surya was with his friends Ayush and Vicky when the attack took place.

“My brother and his friends Ayush and Vicky were together at the time. Meanwhile, they encountered Asad in the lane. He began quarrelling with my brother and hurled abuses. Asad stabbed my brother four times in the abdomen with intent to kill. After getting information, we immediately reached and took him to a nearby private hospital, where he succumbed to injuries on Friday,” Yash said.

Friend Vicky told police that Surya was invited earlier in the day in connection with Bakrid by a youth from the neighbourhood.

According to him, Surya, Vicky and Ayush went to the accused’s locality, where a conversation escalated into a confrontation.

Vicky said Asad allegedly told Surya, “Tumne kabhi bakra halal hote dekha hai?” to which Surya replied “Nahi”.

He added that Asad then said, “Aao dikhate hain (Have you ever seen a goat being killed? Come, we will show you).”

Also Read: 17-Year-Old Surya Chauhan Stabbed To Death In Ghaziabad On Bakrid Eve; Family Demands Justice as Police Investigate

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Asad? Ghaziabad Murderer Who Fatally Stabbed Surya Pratap Killed In Police Encounter
Tags: ghaziabadGhaziabad encounterGhaziabad newsGhaziabad Policehome-hero-pos-1Surya Pratap Chauhanup news

RELATED News

Una Municipal Election Result 2026

Mumbai Weather Today 31 May 2026: Monsoon Expected To Arrive In Next Seven Days

Punjab Govt Approves Bills To End Contract Hiring

Moradabad Weather Update Today

Massive Dust Storm Turns Rajasthan Sky Orange | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Who Was Anurup Reddy Koduru? Indian Student Drowns At Wisconsin Dam

Gold Rate Today: Dubai Gold Cheaper Than India? Check Prices Across Middle East

Shimla Municipal Election Result 2026: Check Ward-Wise Winner List, Congress Vs BJP Performance In Himachal Pradesh

World No Tobacco Day 2026: Check Date, history, theme, significance, way to quit all you need to know

World No Tobacco Day 2026: 5 Best Foods to Add to Your Diet to Help You Quit Smoking and Kick Nicotine Cravings Permanently

World No Tobacco Day 2026 Wishes: check WhatsApp Messages, Slogans, SMS, Status, Captions, Quotes & More

Chamba Municipal Election Result 2026: Check Ward Wise Winner List, Panchayat Samiti & Zila Parishad Counting Updates

Hamirpur Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates

Gold, Silver Rates Today: Should You Buy Now? Check Latest Rates In Your City

Kangra Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates

Who Was Asad? Ghaziabad Murderer Who Fatally Stabbed Surya Pratap Killed In Police Encounter

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Asad? Ghaziabad Murderer Who Fatally Stabbed Surya Pratap Killed In Police Encounter

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Asad? Ghaziabad Murderer Who Fatally Stabbed Surya Pratap Killed In Police Encounter
Who Was Asad? Ghaziabad Murderer Who Fatally Stabbed Surya Pratap Killed In Police Encounter
Who Was Asad? Ghaziabad Murderer Who Fatally Stabbed Surya Pratap Killed In Police Encounter
Who Was Asad? Ghaziabad Murderer Who Fatally Stabbed Surya Pratap Killed In Police Encounter

QUICK LINKS