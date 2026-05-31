Who Was Asad? Ghaziabad Murderer Who Fatally Stabbed Surya Pratap Killed In Police Encounter

Asad, the main accused in the murder of a 17-year-old Class 11 student in Ghaziabad, was killed in a police encounter on Sunday, according to reports citing the police officials. The accused was wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of Surya Pratap, who succumbed to his injuries a day after the attack. Police said Asad had been on the run since the incident and was allegedly attempting to arrange money before fleeing the area. According to police, specific intelligence inputs indicated that Asad was expected to meet some associates in the Khoda police station area. Acting on the information, police teams launched a search operation and set up checkpoints across the locality. During the operation, Asad and one of his associates were spotted arriving on a motorcycle. Police said the team signalled the duo to stop, but they allegedly tried to flee and opened fire on the police team.

“Today, the police team received information that Asad was going to meet some of his friends in the Khoda police station area and was planning to escape after taking some money from them. Based on this information, the entire team combed the entire area and set up checkpoints,” officials said.

Asad Encounter: How Police Killed Ghaziabad Teen Murderer

They added, “In this sequence, Asad and one of his friends are seen arriving here on a bike. The police team attempts to stop them and warn them, but instead of stopping, they open fire on the police team.”

Police stated that they returned fire in self-defence during the exchange.

“In the retaliatory fire, the police fire in self-defence, in which Asad is shot. Asad is immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.”

A police constable was also injured in the encounter and admitted to hospital for medical care.

Authorities said Asad’s motorcycle and the pistol allegedly used in the firing were recovered from the spot.

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, UP: On the Surya Murder Case, DCP Dhawal Jaiswal says, “An accident occurred on 28 May, in which Surya Chauhan was stabbed by an individual named Asad, who died during treatment. Based on a complaint filed by his family, a police station has registered a case… pic.twitter.com/yla1lMzslf — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 31, 2026

Who Was Surya Pratap? Class 11 Student Murdered by Asad In Ghaziabad

Surya Pratap, a Class 11 student at a private school, lived in Navneet Vihar in Khoda Colony. He was attacked near Sharma Dairy on Thursday evening and died from his injuries on Friday afternoon.

In a complaint lodged with police, Surya’s elder brother Yash alleged that Asad attacked the teenager with the intent to kill.

Yash, in his complaint, said Surya was with his friends Ayush and Vicky when the attack took place.

“My brother and his friends Ayush and Vicky were together at the time. Meanwhile, they encountered Asad in the lane. He began quarrelling with my brother and hurled abuses. Asad stabbed my brother four times in the abdomen with intent to kill. After getting information, we immediately reached and took him to a nearby private hospital, where he succumbed to injuries on Friday,” Yash said.

Friend Vicky told police that Surya was invited earlier in the day in connection with Bakrid by a youth from the neighbourhood.

According to him, Surya, Vicky and Ayush went to the accused’s locality, where a conversation escalated into a confrontation.

Vicky said Asad allegedly told Surya, “Tumne kabhi bakra halal hote dekha hai?” to which Surya replied “Nahi”.

He added that Asad then said, “Aao dikhate hain (Have you ever seen a goat being killed? Come, we will show you).”

Also Read: 17-Year-Old Surya Chauhan Stabbed To Death In Ghaziabad On Bakrid Eve; Family Demands Justice as Police Investigate