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Home > World News > Why Is Paris Tense? Riots, Loot, Arson As PSG Beat Arsenal To Retain Champions League – Shocking Videos

Why Is Paris Tense? Riots, Loot, Arson As PSG Beat Arsenal To Retain Champions League – Shocking Videos

Riots erupted in Paris after PSG defeated Arsenal in Champions League finale. Police had to fire tear gas and resort to baton charge to disperse the crowd and several tourists were caught in the crossfire near the famous landmarks as chaos continued on the streets of the 'City of Love'.

Why Is Paris Tense? Riots, Loot, Arson As PSG Beat Arsenal To Retain Champions League – Shocking Videos

Published By: Priya Pareek
Published: Sun 2026-05-31 02:12 IST

Paris witnessed riots on Saturday as thousands of fans gathered to watch hampions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal. The violence flared up just six minutes into the match after Arsenal scored the opening goal, prompting local PSG fans to launch chairs and bottles at the police. The ‘City of Love’ was already expecting chaos with shopkeepers gaurding their windows and shops in anticipation of heated post-match scenes. The Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal was thrilling both on and off field.

Police had to fire tear gas and resort to baton charge against crowds who had gathered to watch the game on TV screens outside bars and cafes in sweltering heat on Saturday afternoon. Local cafes were forced to shut off their televisions, leaving hundreds of nearby tourists caught in the crossfire near major landmarks like the Louvre and Notre Dame. Vehicles were also reportedly set ablaze as chaotic scenes continued in several parts of the country.

Why Is Paris Witnessing Riots 

Fans became aggresive and a scuffle broke out on the streets of Paris. Kai Havertz fired Arsenal ahead in sixth minute sparking scenes of chaos from the French fans back home. “The trouble started as soon as Arsenal went one-nil up. Chairs and bottles were thrown at the police, who then moved in to make arrests,” an onlooker told The Sun.

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Some Paris St Germain fans managed to climb up scaffolding on a building close to the Rue de Rivoli – one of the main shopping streets in the French capital. Chaos ensued as officers tried to get them down. Some cafés turned off their televisions. PSG supporters were seen getting arrested in Paris with the game still having over 45 minutes left to play. Around 5,000 police and gendarmes were on the streets of Paris to tackle the crowds gathering to watch the Budapest final at home. PSG’s home stadium, the Parc des Princes, also witnessed tesions. Police appeared to fire tear gas as hundreds of reportedly ticketless fans attempted to enter the area.

A video posted on social media showed bottles being thrown at police as they seemingly arrested a fan. Ahead of tonight’s Champions League final, shops across downtown Paris were seen boarding up storefronts. Shop owners braced for potential unrest after the Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal. 

According to French outlet Le Figaro, police made ten arrests on the streets of Paris during the afternoon. “There were just under 1,600 checks and about ten arrests. There was a brief moment of tension a few minutes ago, with an attempt to force entry into the Parc des Princes stadium… law enforcement had to intervene,” said the Minister of the Interior of France, Laurent Nunez. 





PSG Vs Arsenal: What Happened In Champions League Final 

Paris Saint-Germain have defended their Champions League crown by beating Arsenal 4-3 on penalties after a tense 1-1 draw in 120 minutes. The game was a nail biter as it drifted to penalties and PSG prevailed after both Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhaes missed from the spot.

PSG suffered an early setback in the form of a 6th-minute goal by Kai Havertz- goal equalised thanks to an Ousmane Dembele penalty midway through the second half. Despite enjoying 75% possession and recording 21 shots to Arsenal’s seven, PSG were unable to find a way past David Raya again until the shootout, which they won 4-3. Arsenal defender Gabriel was inconsolable after blazing the final spotkick over the bar. The defeat is Arsenal’s second in the Champions League final, having been beaten by Barcelona in 2006. They have never won Europe’s top competition.



43 Arrested Last Year

Football violence is becoming an increasing common across France and similar scenes were witnessed last year when around 43 people were arrested as Paris St Germain beat Arsenal to reach the European Champions League football final. Rioters took over Paris, and other parts of France, with hooded youths fighting running battles with riot police. The worst incident took place close to the Champs Elysée when a car ploughed into a group of fans. 

One person was in critical condition and two others also hospitalised after being hit by a car amid street partying by Paris Saint-Germain fans after the club reached the Champions League final. 

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Why Is Paris Tense? Riots, Loot, Arson As PSG Beat Arsenal To Retain Champions League – Shocking Videos
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Why Is Paris Tense? Riots, Loot, Arson As PSG Beat Arsenal To Retain Champions League – Shocking Videos
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