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Home > Sports News > UEFA Champions League 2026 Prize Money: How Much Prize Money Will Paris Saint Germain Recieve on Winning Second Consecutive UCL Title; See Full Breakdown Here

UEFA Champions League 2026 Prize Money: How Much Prize Money Will Paris Saint Germain Recieve on Winning Second Consecutive UCL Title; See Full Breakdown Here

Discover the complete UEFA Champions League 2026 prize money breakdown. Check out the fixed starting fees, performance bonuses, and total earnings for Paris Saint-Germain.

UEFA Champions League 2026 Prize Money: How Much Prize Money Will Paris Saint Germain Recieve on Winning Second Consecutive UCL Title; See Full Breakdown Here (Image Source: X)
UEFA Champions League 2026 Prize Money: How Much Prize Money Will Paris Saint Germain Recieve on Winning Second Consecutive UCL Title; See Full Breakdown Here (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Sun 2026-05-31 01:32 IST

The pinnacle of European club football, both financially and athletically, has finally arrived as Paris Saint-Germain has been crowned the UEFA Champions League winners, having beaten off a resilient Arsenal side on penalties at the pinnacle event last night. The high-stakes match held in a full Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday, 30 May 2026, finished 1-1 at full time after a gruelling 120 minutes, where PSG ultimately came out winners on penalties. Aside from the Sporting triumph of winning the ultimate club trophy, this is another achievement to be filed under “historic”, as Paris Saint-Germain becomes back-to-back winners of the UCL. UEFA’s revised format of the competition has brought financial windfalls like never seen before for the franchises; distributions across the new 36-team league format have grown significantly.

What Is The Step By Step Breakdown Of The UEFA Champions League Prize Money Pot?

Stage Prize Allocation EPrize Value in Pounds
League Phase Starting Fee €18.62 Million £16.08 Million
League Phase Single Win €2.10 Million £1.81 Million
League Phase Single Draw €700,000 £604,625
Round of 16 Qualification €11.00 Million £9.50 Million
Quarter Final Qualification €12.50 Million £10.80 Million
Semi-Final Qualification €15.00 Million £12.96 Million
Final Runner Up Guarantee €18.50 Million £15.98 Million
Ultimate Champions Winner Bonus €25.00 Million Total £21.59 Million Total

How Much Revenue Did Paris Saint-Germain Bank From The Centralised Fund?

By winning their second consecutive title, PSG are one of the top single-earning sources within world sport. The French titans banked a flat 25 million prize awarded to just winning the final, and it was an enormous 6.5 million increase on the base sum awarded to a runner-up. Coupled with their starting league phase 18.62 million base, multi-match wins bonus structure and multiplied knockout progression rewards, fixed performance payout at around 100 million is a grotesque figure, not counting the unrelated market commercial performance factors.

What Is The Total Financial Inflow For Runners Up Arsenal?

Despite suffering a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat, Arsenal leaves the international arena with an incredibly lucrative corporate consolidation package. The North London franchise secured a guaranteed €18.5 million payout simply for navigating its path to the grand finale in Hungary. Because the Gunners showcased exceptional clinical form by performing brilliantly in the initial stages and subsequently progressing past the last 16, they accumulated a tournament-high sum in performance fees alone. In total, the English giants have locked in well over €107 million in combined athletic payouts across their beautiful continental campaign.

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Also Read: Neymar To Be Replaced For FIFA World Cup 2026 After Latest Injury? Brazil Coach Carlo Ancelotti Breaks Silence

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UEFA Champions League 2026 Prize Money: How Much Prize Money Will Paris Saint Germain Recieve on Winning Second Consecutive UCL Title; See Full Breakdown Here
Tags: Arsenal Champions League RevenueParis Saint Germain Second Consecutive UCL TitlePuskas Arena Budapest FinalUCL Final Prize Money WinnerUEFA Champions League 2026 Prize MoneyUEFA Value Pillar Payouts

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UEFA Champions League 2026 Prize Money: How Much Prize Money Will Paris Saint Germain Recieve on Winning Second Consecutive UCL Title; See Full Breakdown Here
UEFA Champions League 2026 Prize Money: How Much Prize Money Will Paris Saint Germain Recieve on Winning Second Consecutive UCL Title; See Full Breakdown Here
UEFA Champions League 2026 Prize Money: How Much Prize Money Will Paris Saint Germain Recieve on Winning Second Consecutive UCL Title; See Full Breakdown Here
UEFA Champions League 2026 Prize Money: How Much Prize Money Will Paris Saint Germain Recieve on Winning Second Consecutive UCL Title; See Full Breakdown Here

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