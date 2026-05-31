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Home > World News > Boston, Rhode Island explosion: Meteor Or Earthquake – What’s Behind Loud Boom? Experts Reveal

Boston, Rhode Island explosion: Meteor Or Earthquake – What’s Behind Loud Boom? Experts Reveal

A powerful boom was heard across Massachusetts and parts of Rhode Island on Saturday afternoon, leaving residents startled. Some suspect that it could be an earth quake but experts feel a meteor could be behind the explosion-like sound.

A loud boom was heard in Boston and Rhode Island, sparking panic
A loud boom was heard in Boston and Rhode Island, sparking panic

Published By: Priya Pareek
Published: Sun 2026-05-31 01:32 IST

A loud boom was heard in across Rhode Island and the Boston area on Saturday, sparking panic among locals. Videos and audios of the explosion-like incident quickly went viral on social media with no clarity on the cause behind the boom. Many residents suspected an earthquake to be behind the blast-like sound. Similar booming sounds and shaking were reported across the Boston area in Massachusetts. Witnesses said buildings rattled and windows shook, prompting a surge of calls to local authorities.

“Reports of a large explosion felt across several townships in the Boston area as well as Rhode Island. Buildings were felt shaking, but USGS has not registered an earthquake. Police are unsure what just happened. No confirmed visible fire or smoke yet,” one local wrote on X.

Rhode Island Blast: What Caused The Loud Boom?

According to AZ Intel, the boom was likely caused by a large bolide, or meteor, entering Earth’s atmosphere. A significant flash was reportedly detected by the GOES-19 satellite and does not appear to be associated with thunderstorm activity. While residents initially feared an earthquake, officials said there was no confirmed seismic activity linked to the incident.

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The US Geological Survey (USGS) has not recorded any earthquake in the region. Two earthquakes were reported in Union County, South Carolina which is 240 miles from Boston. But the two events are not linked. The USGS said a 1.8-magnitude earthquake hit around 6:05 PM local time Friday. Another quake was recorded at around 6:22 PM.

Police and emergency officials said they are still investigating the cause of the disturbance and have not yet identified a source. There have been no confirmed reports of fire, smoke, or explosions.

Spaceflight meteorologist Nick Stewart suggested a possible explanation. “Reports of an explosion hears around Boston I believe are going to be a rather significant bolide/meteor entering the atmosphere. Very large ‘flash’ detected by GOES-19 GLM that does not correlate with active thunderstorms,” Stewart wrote on X. “The flash density product really shows this anomalous ‘flash’ which is pretty distinctive of a bolide/meteor reentry. east of Boston. This is the likely source of the loud boom/explosion,” he added.

Satellite sensors detected a bright flash east of Boston at roughly the same time residents reported hearing the boom. NBC10 meteorologist Pamela Gardner also pointed toward a meteor or bolide entering Earth’s atmosphere as the most likely cause. “Big explosion/boom around Boston,” she wrote on X. “GLM from GOES 19 shows possible meteor or bolide entering the atmosphere. There is no lightning in this current storm, no earthquake from USGS.”

WBZ-TV Chief Meteorologist Eric Fisher said satellite data indicated that a meteor likely entered the atmosphere near the South Shore region outside Boston. The meteor might have exploded over the ocean off the Massachusetts coast, creating a shockwave powerful enough to be heard across a large section of New England.

Rhode Island Explosion: What Eyewitnesses Said 

Residents shared their experiences on social media, saying they heard a loud boom and felt buildings shake across Rhode Island and parts of Massachusetts. One Facebook user wrote, “Did anybody else feel that explosion house shaking about 18 minutes ago in the Rhode Island area?” “Just felt one of these north of Boston. Huge boom. at 2:11 PM. Bizarre,” another person added.

“Reports of an explosion hears around Boston I believe are going to be a rather significant bolide/meteor entering the atmosphere. Very large “flash” detected by GOES-19 GLM that does not correlate with active thunderstorms. #MAwx,” a third one tweeted. Another added, “Very loud explosion heard here in Brighton (Boston) and reported by others in Medford, the Cape, Rhode Island…rattled windows etc.”

Another local wrote, “Widespread multiple reports of explosion type sound and vibrations throughout the state of Rhode Island and stretching All over the Northeast. No confirmed reports by any agency at this time of any cause.” Another commented, “All the way to Coventry and even in Boston. Felt and heard it. It wasn’t local. I wonder if we’re being bombed.” Another person wrote, “I’m in Johnston And my house shook! Very loud.” 

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Boston, Rhode Island explosion: Meteor Or Earthquake – What’s Behind Loud Boom? Experts Reveal
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Boston, Rhode Island explosion: Meteor Or Earthquake – What’s Behind Loud Boom? Experts Reveal
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