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Home > Space and Science News > Full Moon May 2026: When And How To Watch The Year’s Only Blue Moon In India

Full Moon May 2026: When And How To Watch The Year’s Only Blue Moon In India

The year's only Blue Moon will be visible across India on the evening of May 30, 2026, marking the second full Moon of the month.

Full moon May 2026 (Image: AI-generated)
Full moon May 2026 (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 20:56 IST

Full moon May 2026: A rare astronomical spectacle awaits sky watchers, who can observe the year’s lone Blue Moon lighting up the dark skies of India on Saturday, 30 May. This exciting event has caught the attention of amateur astronomers, as the full moon of May 2026 provides an opportunity to view a rare occurrence that happens once in a while. The moon will start rising around dusk time and would later be seen as one of the most notable celestial bodies in the dark skies before becoming a full moon. The full moon May 2026 is being classified as a monthly Blue Moon. According to NASA, a monthly Blue Moon occurs when two full Moons appear within the same calendar month. The first full Moon of May was seen on 1 May, while the second will rise on 30 May, creating the rare event. Since the Moon completes its lunar cycle in approximately 29.5 days, months with 30 or 31 days can occasionally accommodate two full Moons, resulting in a Blue Moon.

Rare lunar timing creates year’s only Blue Moon spectacle

As per reports, NASA explains that there are two different types of Blue Moons. Besides the monthly Blue Moon, there is also a seasonal Blue Moon, which occurs when an astronomical season contains four full Moons and the third of those full Moons earns the Blue Moon title. The full moon May 2026 belongs to the monthly category rather than the seasonal one.

Even though the name implies that the Moon looks blue, it doesn’t mean that the observers can see it in blue. Blue Moon is merely used to describe the appearance of the moon according to the calendar and does not have any association with the color of the Moon.

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Why the Moon may appear orange or red during moonrise

When the full moon may 2026 starts rising over the horizon, a large number of people may see the color ranging from orange, amber to reddish hues. Scientifically speaking, this occurs because moon rays have to pass through more layers of the earth’s atmosphere when the Moon nears the horizon.

The blue colored light rays get scattered easily by the earth’s atmosphere, while orange and red rays reach humans, giving us the warm colors of the Moon as it rises. Once the Moon reaches a greater altitude in the sky, the orange and reddish colors disappear completely, giving way to the whitish face of the Moon.

Best viewing time and what skywatchers can expect

The full moon May 2026 will be visible across India during Saturday evening, with the best views expected shortly after moonrise. According to a report by the Times of India, the Moon will officially reach its full phase at 4:45 am on 31 May. However, to most observers, it will already appear completely round on Saturday night.

People watching the full moon May 2026 near the horizon may also feel that it looks larger than usual. This is a well-known visual illusion that occurs when the Moon is positioned low in the sky. Unlike a solar eclipse, the event can be viewed safely with the naked eye and does not require protective glasses.

With the weather expected to be clear in numerous places around the nation, the full moon on May 2026 might well end up being one of the most remarkable moments in the sky to witness in 2026. It is going to be one of those rare occasions where you can get to witness a Blue Moon.

Also Read: When Will Monsoon Hit Kerala? Key Reasons Behind Delay Explained, Check Expected Arrival Date Here    

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Full Moon May 2026: When And How To Watch The Year’s Only Blue Moon In India

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Full Moon May 2026: When And How To Watch The Year’s Only Blue Moon In India
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