Micro Blue Moon 2026: Date, India Time, and Best Time to Watch the Smallest Full Moon

The night sky is getting ready to show us a special double-feature event. A rare Micro Blue Moon is coming to the sky. It will be a really unique thing to see for people who love looking at the stars and learning about space. This full Moon is special because it has two names: it is a “Blue Moon” because of when it happens and a “Micromoon” because it is far away from Earth. It is also going to be the full Moon we will see all year. Here is everything you need to know about why this such a big deal, when you can see it in India and some tips on how to get the best view.

What makes the May 2026 Moon a “Micro Blue Moon”?

To understand why this is such an event we need to look at the two things that are happening at the same time: the Blue Moon and the Micromoon. The Blue Moon part: even though people say ” in a blue moon” the Moon is not actually going to be blue.

These days when we talk about a Blue Moon we mean the full Moon that happens in one month. Because the Moon takes 29.5 days to go around Earth sometimes we can get two full Moons in one month if the first one happens at the beginning of the month. This May we had our full Moon, the Flower Moon on May 1 and now we are going to have a Blue Moon at the end of the month.

The Micromoon part

the Moon does not go around Earth in a circle it is more like an oval shape. The point on this oval shape that’s farthest away from Earth is called the apogee. When a full Moon happens when the Moon is at or near its apogee we call it a Micromoon.

Because this full Moon is happening when the Moon is at its point from Earth about 252,360 miles away which is much farther than the average distance of 238,855 miles the Moon is going to look about 6% to 7% smaller than a normal full Moon and up to 14% smaller than a Supermoon.

Micro Blue Moon 2026: date and time in India

The Micro Blue Moon will be at its brightest at 08:45 UTC on Sunday, May 31 2026. For people in India this means it will be 2:15 PM IST on Sunday, May 31 2026. Because the Moon is brightest during the day in India it will be below the horizon at that time.. That is okay because the Moon will look full to our eyes for about 24 hours before and after it is brightest.

When and how to watch the Micro Blue Moon in India?

The time to see the Micro Blue Moon from India will be when it rises on the evening of Sunday, May 31 2026. As the sun sets in the west the smallest full Moon of the year will slowly come up over the horizon. Watching it when it rises is really cool because it looks bigger than it really is when it is near trees, buildings or mountains on the horizon.

Some tips for the view:

Find a place where you can see the eastern horizon without anything in the way. Get away from city lights because they can make it hard to see the stars. If you can watch the Moon from a place you will be able to see the stars near it like Antares, in the Scorpius constellation.

If you have binoculars or a simple telescope this is a time to use them. Because the Moon is away you can see the dark parts of the Moon and the big craters really clearly.

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