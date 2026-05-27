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Home > Business News > Upcoming IPOs: Hexagon Nutrition, Liotech Industries, Merritronix, Aureate Tradde Set To Open By June 5 — Should You Subscribe?

Upcoming IPOs: Hexagon Nutrition, Liotech Industries, Merritronix, Aureate Tradde Set To Open By June 5 — Should You Subscribe?

Upcoming IPOs: Several SME and mainboard public issues are set to open by June 5, 2026. Check IPO dates, lot sizes and listing details.

Upcoming IPOs: Hexagon Nutrition, Liotech Industries, Merritronix, Aureate Tradde Set To Open By June 5 — Should You Subscribe?
Upcoming IPOs: Hexagon Nutrition, Liotech Industries, Merritronix, Aureate Tradde Set To Open By June 5 — Should You Subscribe?

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-27 13:58 IST

Upcoming IPOs: The Indian primary market may not see a flood of launches this week, but activity is not completely dead. Investors will have plenty to keep them busy across the SME and larger market space, with a mix of new IPO openings and issues close to closing subscriptions. Between May 29 and June 5, 2026, a number of public offerings are planned in several sectors, including nutrition, industrials, electronics and trading companies. Below is your full guide to IPO action investors should watch.

1. Aureate Tradde IPO Opens This Week 

Aureate Tradde will be one of the first IPOs to hit the market this week. Aureate Tradde is launching a fixed-price SME IPO of ₹27.29 crore, which is a fresh issue of shares in its entirety, implying that the proceeds will be received by the company and not the existing shareholders. The public issue will open on May 29 and close on June 2 with a listing proposed on BSE SME.

Aureate Tradde IPO Details

You Might Be Interested In
IPO Details Information
IPO Date 29 May to 2 June, 2026
Listing Date Friday, 5 June, 2026
Face Value ₹10 per share
Issue Price ₹70 per share
Lot Size 2,000 shares
Sale Type Fresh Capital only
Issue Type Fixed Price IPO
Listing At BSE SME

2. Liotech Industries IPO Opens June 1

Liotech Industries is gearing up for a fresh issue-cum-offer-for-sale. Liotech Industries is venturing into the market with an IPO of ₹36.02 crore comprising fresh issue and offer-for-sale (OFS) components. The company is looking to raise growth capital and enable partial shareholder exit. The issue opens on June 1 and is listed on BSE SME.

Liotech Industries IPO Details

IPO Details Information
IPO Date 1 to 3 June, 2026
Listing Date Monday, 8 June, 2026
Face Value ₹10 per share
Issue Price ₹321 per share
Lot Size 400 shares
Sale Type Fresh Capital cum OFS
Issue Type Fixed Price IPO
Listing At BSE SME

3. Merritronix IPO Starts This Week

Merritronix is entering the market with a brand new issue. The IPO is a fresh issue of ₹70.03 crore and is a book-built offer made by Merritronix. There is no OFS component, and the entire amount raised in capital is expected to be used in the business. Subscriptions are open June 1.

Merritronix IPO Details

IPO Details Information
IPO Date 1 to 3 June, 2026
Listing Date Monday, 8 June, 2026
Face Value ₹10 per share
Price Band ₹141–₹149 per share
Lot Size 1,000 shares
Sale Type Fresh Capital only
Issue Type Bookbuilding IPO
Listing At BSE SME

4. Hexagon Nutrition IPO To Open Later In The Cycle 

Hexagon Nutrition is one of the larger upcoming public offerings on the current calendar. Hexagon Nutrition’s ₹138.87 crore book-built IPO is the largest of the upcoming issues in this cycle. This issue is a full offer for sale and not like most SME issues, meaning existing shareholders are reducing their stake and the company itself will not receive any new capital.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO Details

IPO Details Information
IPO Date 5 to 9 June, 2026
Listing Date Friday, 12 June, 2026
Face Value ₹1 per share
Price Band ₹42–₹45 per share
Lot Size 333 shares
Sale Type OFS only
Issue Type Bookbuilding IPO
Listing At BSE, NSE

IPOs Closing This Week 

Investors should also note the subscription deadlines for these launches apart from the new launches.

SMR Jewels IPO closes May 29

SMR Jewels’ SME IPO, worth ₹67.23 crore, comprises a fresh issue and OFS. The issue is currently open and closes on May 29, giving investors a limited window to apply before allotment.

SMR Jewels IPO Details

IPO Details Information
IPO Date 26 to 29 May, 2026
Listing Date Wednesday, 3 June, 2026
Face Value ₹10 per share
Price Band ₹128–₹135 per share
Lot Size 1,000 shares
Sale Type Fresh Capital cum OFS
Issue Type Bookbuilding IPO
Listing At BSE SME

Rajnandini Fashion India IPO Closes On 29th May

Rajnandini Fashion India is planning to raise 18.21 crore via the book-building route with a fully fresh issue. The SME issue closes on May 29 and seeks to raise capital for business requirements and expansion plans.

Rajnandini Fashion India IPO Details

IPO Details Information
IPO Date 26 to 29 May, 2026
Listing Date Wednesday, 3 June, 2026
Face Value ₹10 per share
Price Band ₹59–₹63 per share
Lot Size 2,000 shares
Sale Type Fresh Capital only
Issue Type Bookbuilding IPO
Listing At BSE SME

This week’s IPO calendar is still sparse and not crowded, with SME issues leading the fresh launches, while a couple of ongoing offerings inch towards closure. Investors looking at applications will want to keep a close eye on subscription windows, minimum investment requirements and listing timelines.

Also Read: Did CRISIL Upgrade Change Anything for Vodafone Idea Share Price? Telecom’s Comeback Begins

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Upcoming IPOs: Hexagon Nutrition, Liotech Industries, Merritronix, Aureate Tradde Set To Open By June 5 — Should You Subscribe?

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Upcoming IPOs: Hexagon Nutrition, Liotech Industries, Merritronix, Aureate Tradde Set To Open By June 5 — Should You Subscribe?

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Upcoming IPOs: Hexagon Nutrition, Liotech Industries, Merritronix, Aureate Tradde Set To Open By June 5 — Should You Subscribe?
Upcoming IPOs: Hexagon Nutrition, Liotech Industries, Merritronix, Aureate Tradde Set To Open By June 5 — Should You Subscribe?
Upcoming IPOs: Hexagon Nutrition, Liotech Industries, Merritronix, Aureate Tradde Set To Open By June 5 — Should You Subscribe?
Upcoming IPOs: Hexagon Nutrition, Liotech Industries, Merritronix, Aureate Tradde Set To Open By June 5 — Should You Subscribe?

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