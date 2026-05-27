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Home > Business News > Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, May 27: Fuel Rates Stay Elevated After Recent Hikes; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai Prices

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, May 27: Fuel Rates Stay Elevated After Recent Hikes; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai Prices

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on May 27 after recent hikes. Check latest fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and other cities.

Fuel prices stay elevated despite crude cooling slightly — check today’s petrol and diesel rates across major Indian cities.
Fuel prices stay elevated despite crude cooling slightly — check today’s petrol and diesel rates across major Indian cities.

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Wed 2026-05-27 13:06 IST

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today on May 27, 2026: Petrol and diesel prices in India remained unchanged on Wednesday, giving consumers a break after a series of fuel price revisions over the past few days. The rates have been revised several times in the last few weeks by the state-owned oil marketing companies as profit margins are shrinking due to high crude prices in the international market and tensions in the Middle East.

Retail fuel prices have not pulled back immediately, though crude oil prices have come off the boil slightly over the past few days. Fuel prices remain one of the most closely watched indicators for households and businesses already facing higher costs of transport and living.

Petrol prices steady in major cities

Metro and some state capital cities on Wednesday saw no change in petrol prices a day after the revision.

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Earlier, state-run retailers had increased fuel prices by ₹2.61 a litre, the fourth revision in 10 days as volatility in crude oil prices continued to weigh on domestic rates.

Petrol prices today across major cities on May 27

City Petrol Price (₹/Litre)
New Delhi 102.12
Mumbai 111.18
Kolkata 113.47
Chennai 107.77
Gurgaon 102.77
Noida 102.12
Bengaluru 110.93
Bhubaneswar 109.92
Chandigarh 98.10
Hyderabad 115.69
Jaipur 112.66
Lucknow 102.05
Patna 113.35
Thiruvananthapuram 115.49

Diesel Prices Steady Following Recent Surge

Diesel is also an important medium in transportation, logistics, agriculture and commerce, and hence movement in diesel prices does not only concern vehicle owners.

Diesel prices today across major cities on May 27

City Diesel Price (₹/Litre)
New Delhi 95.20
Mumbai 97.83
Kolkata 99.82
Chennai 99.55
Gurgaon 95.44
Noida 95.56
Bengaluru 98.80
Bhubaneswar 100.92
Chandigarh 86.09
Hyderabad 103.82
Jaipur 97.78
Lucknow 95.55
Patna 99.36
Thiruvananthapuram 104.40

Will fuel prices rise again?

Trends in future domestic fuel prices will depend mostly on movements of world oil prices and geopolitics.

If high prices continue in oil and input costs are under pressure, fuel retailers will consider their margins. But sustained crude cooling could eventually provide some price relief.

Consumers are getting a bit of a break at the pump for now – but at relatively high levels.

Also Read: Rupee Continues To Fall: Will Daily Life Become More Expensive? Impact On Indian Economy Explained

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Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, May 27: Fuel Rates Stay Elevated After Recent Hikes; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai Prices
Tags: business newsdieselfuel ratespetrol

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Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, May 27: Fuel Rates Stay Elevated After Recent Hikes; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai Prices

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Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, May 27: Fuel Rates Stay Elevated After Recent Hikes; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai Prices
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, May 27: Fuel Rates Stay Elevated After Recent Hikes; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai Prices
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, May 27: Fuel Rates Stay Elevated After Recent Hikes; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai Prices
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, May 27: Fuel Rates Stay Elevated After Recent Hikes; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai Prices

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