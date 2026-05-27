SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Eliminator — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals face off in a do-or-die clash tonight at the Mullanpur Stadium in New Chandigarh. Having finished third and fourth, respectively, on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 points table, SRH and RR clash in the Eliminator. Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, await the winner of tonight’s game after losing to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1 yesterday. The winner of SRH vs RR, Eliminator, will face GT in Qualifier 2 for a shot at reaching the IPL 2026 final. Here is a look at the SRH vs RR Dream11 for tonight’s IPL 2026 Eliminator.

SRH vs RR, Eliminator: Mullanpur Stadium Pitch Report

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh has a balanced playing field with consistent pace and bounce. High-scoring games are frequently supported by the fast, sandy-based outfield. The track typically becomes more batter-friendly after batters settle in, with average first-innings totals hanging around 183 runs, even though pacers can extract some assistance early on.

SRH vs RR Head-to-Head Records

Category Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Rajasthan Royals (RR) Matches Played 23 23 Won 14 9 Lost 9 14 No Result 0 0 Last Five Matches 3 Wins, 2 Losses 2 Wins, 3 Losses

IPL 2026, Eliminator: SRH vs RR Predicted Playing XIs & Impact Players

SRH Predicted Playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins (C), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain

RR Predicted Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (C), Dasun Shanaka, Donovan Ferreira, Jofra Archer, Shubham Dubey, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma

SRH vs RCB Impact Players: SRG will likely use Praful Hinge, while RR could bring either Ravindra Jadeja or Ravi Bishnoi as the impact player.

IPL 2026, Eliminator: SRH vs RR Top Fantasy Picks (Must-Haves)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be playing his first IPL playoff match. The left-handed batter has had a great season so far in IPL 2026 and would be crucial for RR’s success tonight.

Heinrich Klaasen: Despite batting in the middle-order, Heinrich Klaasen is one of the highest run-scorers this season. This speaks highly of his consistency.

IPL 2026: SRH vs RR Eliminator Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Safe picks: Ishan Kishan could be a safe pick for captaincy, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for a vice-captain slot.

Risky picks: Jofra Archer could be a risky pick for tonight’s captaincy pick. Heinrich Klaasen, despite his consistency, could find himself with a limited number of balls thanks to his batting position.

IPL 2026, Eliminator: SRH vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestion

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan (C), Dhruv Jurel

Batters: Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Nitish Kumar Reddy

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Sakib Hussain, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Live Streaming

Fans can watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals clash from IPL 2026 at Star Sports channel. The SRH vs RR Eliminator clash can be live streamed on JioHotstar app.

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