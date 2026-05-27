Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fan Fever Reaches WWE: Drew McIntyre Wears Sooryavanshi Jersey Ahead of SRH vs RR, IPL 2026 Eliminator — WATCH Video

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – Drew McIntyre: It would be fair to say that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has captivated and attracted the attention of each cricket fan since his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year. The 15-year-old, playing his second season in the grand league, has starred for the Rajasthan Royals, helping the team reach the IPL 2026 playoffs. His fan following has transcended not only countries but also continents as WWE superstar, Drew McIntyre, recently shared a video of him training while sporting a Sooryavanshi jersey. McIntyre captioned his post as “Chosen One”. While he did not mention the left-handed batter, it was certain that the former WWE Champion was praising Sooryavanshi.

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre trains wearing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi jersey

After an unexpected crossover moment with WWE garnered a lot of attention online, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is still emerging as one of the biggest breakthrough stars of IPL 2026. Now, a video of a WWE star donning Sooryavanshi’s shirt and referring to him as “Chosen One” has gone popular on social media. Fans of wrestling and cricket were immediately excited by the unexpected moment, and videos quickly went viral on Instagram, X, and fan pages. During an outstanding IPL 2026 season, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s increasing fame outside of traditional cricket fans was further underlined by the viral interaction.

Several fans described the moment as proof that Sooryavanshi is rapidly becoming one of the most talked-about sporting personalities in the world. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has attracted significant attention throughout IPL 2026 because of his fearless batting style, confidence under pressure and aggressive performances against top bowling attacks. The young cricketer’s rise has made him one of the standout emerging talents of the tournament this season.

Who is Drew McIntyre?

Drew McIntyre is a wrestler currently performing in WWE. The Scotland-born has won the World Heavyweight Championship and WWE Championship titles four times. Being one of the most successful wrestlers, McIntyre has also won the tag team championship with Cody Rhodes and Dolph Ziggler. He won the Men’s Royal Rumble in 2020 and the Money in the Bank in 2024. McIntyre has also won the Intercontinental Championship title.

SRH vs RR Eliminator: How has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Performed in IPL 2026?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has continued to be one of the most impactful players in the IPL 2026. The left-handed batter has been smashing records left, right, and centre in what is only his second season. Sooryavanshi has scored 583 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 232.27 while averaging more than 40. With 53 sixes already in this season, Sooryavanshi is six maximums away from matching Chris Gayle’s record of 59 sixes in a single season.

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