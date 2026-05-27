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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Purple Cap Standings On May 26 After RCB vs GT: Bhuvneshwar Kumar At Top | Check Top 10 List

IPL 2026 Purple Cap Standings On May 26 After RCB vs GT: Bhuvneshwar Kumar At Top | Check Top 10 List

Check out the latest IPL 2026 Purple Cap standings after the RCB vs GT thriller.

IPL 2026 Purple Cap Standings On May 26 After RCB vs GT: Bhuvneshwar Kumar At Top | Check Top 10 List. Photo X
IPL 2026 Purple Cap Standings On May 26 After RCB vs GT: Bhuvneshwar Kumar At Top | Check Top 10 List. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-05-27 02:07 IST

IPL 2026: The high-stakes clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) was a bowler’s paradise. With both teams battling it out in the business end of the tournament, all eyes were on the bowling charts. After the last delivery of the match, the race for the coveted Purple Cap heated up considerably, with an old Indian maestro hanging on to his crown by a whisker.

Bhuvneshwar Edges Rabada

Veteran swing specialist Bhuvneshwar Kumar of Royal Challengers Bengaluru managed to retain his lead at the top of the Purple Cap leaderboard. Bhuvneshwar has been the backbone of RCB’s bowling attack this season, claiming 26 wickets in 15 matches at an incredible economy rate of 8.00.

But the Gujarat Titans speedster Kagiso Rabada is putting a lot of pressure on his spot. After the clash on May 26, Rabada has 26 wickets from 15 matches. Bhuvneshwar pipped the South African pace ace on a better bowling average (18.15 to Rabada’s 21.03) and set the stage for a box-office finish to the remaining games.

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The Chasing Pack

At number 3, Rajasthan Royals Jofra Archer has claimed 21 wickets from 14 games and has been a lethal threat in the death overs. Anshul Kamboj, the breakout star of Chennai Super Kings, bagged 21 wickets in the 2026 season, equalling Archer’s tally and making him one of the most exciting young Indian pacers despite an expensive economy rate of 10.52.

Gujarat Titans’ spin wizard Rashid Khan is comfortably placed at the fifth position with 19 wickets, keeping a tight leash on the middle overs. Close on his heels is Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Eshan Malinga, who also has bagged 19 wickets.

IPL 2026 Purple Cap Leaderboard After RCB vs GT Match On May 26

POS Player Team Wkts Mat Econ Avg BBI
1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar RCB 26 15 8.00 18.15 3/4
2 Kagiso Rabada GT 26 15 9.48 21.03 5/32
3 Jofra Archer RR 21 14 8.76 21.71 7/3
4 Anshul Kamboj CSK 21 14 10.52 25.23 22/3
5 Rashid Khan GT 19 15 8.77 23.47 33/4
6 Eshan Malinga SRH 19 14 9.27 24.57 32/4
7 Kartik Tyagi KKR 18 14 9.76 27.66 22/3
8 Mohammed Siraj GT 17 15 8.96 28.47 26/3
9 Prince Yadav LSG 16 14 8.82 28.68 32/4
10 Rasikh Dar RCB 16 11 9.73 23.62 24/4

As playoff line-ups solidify, the battle between Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kagiso Rabada will likely go down to the wire. One big spell in the upcoming matches could seal the ultimate bowling honour of IPL 2026.

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IPL 2026 Purple Cap Standings On May 26 After RCB vs GT: Bhuvneshwar Kumar At Top | Check Top 10 List
Tags: Anshul Kamboj CSKBhuvneshwar KumarBhuvneshwar Kumar Purple CapBhuvneshwar Kumar vs Kagiso RabadaCricket newsIPL 2026IPL 2026 Purple Cap StandingsIPL 2026 top 10 bowlers listIPL standingsIPL Top Wicket Takers 2026Jofra Archer RRkagiso rabadaKagiso Rabada IPL 2026 WicketsMost wickets in IPL 2026Purple CapPurple Cap Leaderboard 2026Rashid Khan Wickets 2026RCB vs GTRCB vs GT May 26 MatchT20 cricketWho is leading the Purple Cap race in IPL 2026

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IPL 2026 Purple Cap Standings On May 26 After RCB vs GT: Bhuvneshwar Kumar At Top | Check Top 10 List
IPL 2026 Purple Cap Standings On May 26 After RCB vs GT: Bhuvneshwar Kumar At Top | Check Top 10 List
IPL 2026 Purple Cap Standings On May 26 After RCB vs GT: Bhuvneshwar Kumar At Top | Check Top 10 List
IPL 2026 Purple Cap Standings On May 26 After RCB vs GT: Bhuvneshwar Kumar At Top | Check Top 10 List

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