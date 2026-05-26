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Home > Sports News > NBA Playoffs: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet In Limelight As New York Knicks Complete Clean Sweep Over Cleveland Cavaliers

NBA Playoffs: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet In Limelight As New York Knicks Complete Clean Sweep Over Cleveland Cavaliers

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet grabbed attention courtside as the New York Knicks crushed Cleveland Cavaliers 130-93 to complete an NBA Playoffs sweep. The Knicks advanced to the NBA Finals, while celebrity fans including Spike Lee and Fat Joe added glamour in Cleveland.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet in frame. Image Credit: X
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet in frame. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 08:50 IST

NBA Playoffs: This time, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are displaying their well-coordinated couple style courtside at the New York Knicks playoff game. On Monday, May 25, the two went to Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, to see Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers. While watching the Knicks from courtside seats, Jenner, 28, and Chalamet, 30, seemed to coordinate their outfits for the event. The Knicks came into this game with a 3-0 lead in the seven-match series. The visitors completed a clean sweep to proceed further to the NBA finals. 

The star couple was seen cheering on for their team throughout the game. They have been in attendance at a few of the playoff games as the New York Knicks continued their dominance in the Eastern Conference. Only a few weeks have passed since they planned another Knicks-inspired date night at Madison Square Garden on May 6 while watching Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers.

NBA Playoffs: New York Knicks Dominate Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4

After defeating the Cavaliers 130-93 on Monday night to complete an Eastern Conference finals sweep, the Knicks will return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. The Cavaliers got out to a fast start, but the Knicks swiftly responded with an offense that was operating at full capacity. By the end of the first quarter, the margin had increased to 12 thanks to a punishing transition attack. The Cavaliers were never able to push the game back to single digits, and that margin seemed to grow with every minute that went by. After trailing the Hawks 2-1 in the first round following two one-point defeats, the Knicks have now won 11 straight games.

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NBA Playoffs: Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner And Other Celebs Steal The Spotlight As Knicks Beat Cavs

It was not just Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner who were the big names attending the game four of the Knicks vs Cavaliers Eastern Conference Final series. The star couple was joined by other celebrity Knicks fans. Popular American stand-up comedian and actor, Tracy Morgan, was in attendance, being a huge fan of the New York-based team. Meanwhile, rapper Fat Joe and director Spike Lee also attended the game. 

Cavs vs Knicks: Celeb Fans Denied First Row Seats

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are possibly two of the most popular celebs in the World. However, as the star couple strolled into Rocket Arena to cheer for their beloved Knicks, they were denied the opportunity to sit in the first row. Tracy Morgan, Fat Joe, and Spike Lee, too, had to face a similar fate. 

As per Joe, the Cavs management took their front row tickets. While talking to ESPN, the rapper said, “We had courtside tickets to the game, but once they found out it was superfan Fat Joe, they said New York Knick fans can’t sit courtside. They took the tickets away after we purchased it, so shame on you all.”

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NBA Playoffs: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet In Limelight As New York Knicks Complete Clean Sweep Over Cleveland Cavaliers
Tags: Cleveland CavaliersEastern Conference FinalsFat JoeKnicks vs CavaliersKYLIE JENNERnba finalsNBA PlayoffsNew York KnicksSpike LeeTIMOTHEE CHALAMETTracy Morgan

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NBA Playoffs: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet In Limelight As New York Knicks Complete Clean Sweep Over Cleveland Cavaliers

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NBA Playoffs: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet In Limelight As New York Knicks Complete Clean Sweep Over Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Playoffs: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet In Limelight As New York Knicks Complete Clean Sweep Over Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Playoffs: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet In Limelight As New York Knicks Complete Clean Sweep Over Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Playoffs: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet In Limelight As New York Knicks Complete Clean Sweep Over Cleveland Cavaliers

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