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Home > Tech and Auto News > Ferrari Electric Supercar ‘Luce’ Revealed: Price in India, Features, Range And Full Details Inside

Ferrari Electric Supercar ‘Luce’ Revealed: Price in India, Features, Range And Full Details Inside

Ferrari Luce, the brand’s first electric car, debuts with quad motors, over 1,000 hp, 330-mile range, and a radical new design direction blending tech and performance.

(Photo generated by AI)
(Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 06:00 IST

Ferrari has just launched its first fully electric model, the Ferrari Luce, a big step forward for Ferrari as it moves away from its classic V8 and V12 engines and into the electric vehicle age. The car has been positioned as one of the brand’s most significant launches in decades, not only because of its power figures but also because of how differently it approaches sound, design, and driving emotion.

The Luce comes from a brand built on motorsport heritage and combustion performance, so its shift to electric power has naturally sparked debate among enthusiasts. The big question surrounding it is whether an electric Ferrari can still feel alive in the way drivers expect from the badge.

Performance and Power Delivery Breakdown

The drivetrain setup is built for extreme output and precision control. Power is delivered to all wheels by four electric motors, providing immediate torque response and high stability at speed. The platform is based on an 800V architecture that supports fast energy transfer and high-performance charging capability.

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Acceleration is one of its biggest highlights, with a 0 to 60 mph time that puts it in hypercar territory. It’s not just about raw speed, but how the power is delivered, which can be adjusted through steering wheel paddle controls that change torque aggressiveness across multiple levels.



Ferrari ‘Luce’ Price in India

The Ferrari electric supercar, the ‘Luce,’ is expected to come with a premium price tag of around ₹7.4 crore in India, making it one of the most expensive EVs in the luxury segment. While the official pricing for India might vary due to import duties and taxes, the model matches Ferrari’s ultra-premium brand image and cutting-edge electric performance, thus being an exclusive choice for wealthy buyers in the country.

Battery, Range, and Charging Capability

Energy storage comes from a large 122 kWh battery pack designed for both performance and endurance driving. The expected range is around 280 miles under EPA estimates, balancing high output with usable daily range.

Charging is just as aggressive, with support for up to 350 kW peak charging speeds allowing for rapid energy recovery during long-distance driving, especially when paired with high-power DC fast chargers.

Interior Design and Digital Experience

The cabin design was co-created with Jony Ive, Apple’s former head of design, and this explains the heavy focus on minimalism and digital integration. OLED screens dominate the interface, replacing traditional cluttered controls with a more software-driven environment.

A unique audio and vibration system adds another layer of immersion. The car uses an accelerometer to capture real vibrations from the electric motors & rear chassis. An algorithm filters out unpleasant frequencies and amplifies only the more “musical” sounds. This can be heard inside and outside the car.

Feature Specification
Starting price $640,000
Interior design Co-designed with Apple’s former head of design, Jony Ive
Range 280 miles (expected EPA)
Peak charging speed 350 kW
Battery 122 kWh
Power 1,050 horsepower
Acceleration 0–60 mph in 2.4 seconds
Voltage system 800V
Seating Four-door, four-seater
Motors Four electric motors
Displays OLED screens
Weight 4,982 lbs
Front motor speed Up to 30,000 rpm
Rear motor speed Up to 25,500 rpm
Sound system tech Uses an accelerometer to capture real vibrations; the algorithm filters and amplifies “musical” frequencies for cabin and exterior sound
Driving control Paddle shifter adjusts torque delivery across five levels
Cargo capacity 21.1 cubic feet (largest in company history)
Length 197.6 inches (approx. Tesla Model S size class)

This electric grand tourer is a brave blend of performance engineering and luxury tech design. Not just built to be quick in a straight line but to feel smart and responsive in how it delivers power, sound, and driving feedback.

ALSO READ: iPhone 18 Pro To Feature Seamless Satellite Connectivity With In-House C2 Modem, 5G-NTN Support: Check Features And Specifications

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Ferrari Electric Supercar ‘Luce’ Revealed: Price in India, Features, Range And Full Details Inside

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Ferrari Electric Supercar ‘Luce’ Revealed: Price in India, Features, Range And Full Details Inside

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Ferrari Electric Supercar ‘Luce’ Revealed: Price in India, Features, Range And Full Details Inside

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Ferrari Electric Supercar ‘Luce’ Revealed: Price in India, Features, Range And Full Details Inside
Ferrari Electric Supercar ‘Luce’ Revealed: Price in India, Features, Range And Full Details Inside
Ferrari Electric Supercar ‘Luce’ Revealed: Price in India, Features, Range And Full Details Inside
Ferrari Electric Supercar ‘Luce’ Revealed: Price in India, Features, Range And Full Details Inside

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