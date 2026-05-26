Ferrari Electric Supercar ‘Luce’ Revealed: Price in India, Features, Range And Full Details Inside

Ferrari has just launched its first fully electric model, the Ferrari Luce, a big step forward for Ferrari as it moves away from its classic V8 and V12 engines and into the electric vehicle age. The car has been positioned as one of the brand’s most significant launches in decades, not only because of its power figures but also because of how differently it approaches sound, design, and driving emotion.

The Luce comes from a brand built on motorsport heritage and combustion performance, so its shift to electric power has naturally sparked debate among enthusiasts. The big question surrounding it is whether an electric Ferrari can still feel alive in the way drivers expect from the badge.

Performance and Power Delivery Breakdown

The drivetrain setup is built for extreme output and precision control. Power is delivered to all wheels by four electric motors, providing immediate torque response and high stability at speed. The platform is based on an 800V architecture that supports fast energy transfer and high-performance charging capability.

Acceleration is one of its biggest highlights, with a 0 to 60 mph time that puts it in hypercar territory. It’s not just about raw speed, but how the power is delivered, which can be adjusted through steering wheel paddle controls that change torque aggressiveness across multiple levels.