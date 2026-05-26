Ferrari Electric Supercar ‘Luce’ Revealed: Price in India, Features, Range And Full Details Inside

Ferrari has just launched its first fully electric model, the Ferrari Luce, a big step forward for Ferrari as it moves away from its classic V8 and V12 engines and into the electric vehicle age. The car has been positioned as one of the brand’s most significant launches in decades, not only because of its power figures but also because of how differently it approaches sound, design, and driving emotion.
The Luce comes from a brand built on motorsport heritage and combustion performance, so its shift to electric power has naturally sparked debate among enthusiasts. The big question surrounding it is whether an electric Ferrari can still feel alive in the way drivers expect from the badge.
Performance and Power Delivery Breakdown
The drivetrain setup is built for extreme output and precision control. Power is delivered to all wheels by four electric motors, providing immediate torque response and high stability at speed. The platform is based on an 800V architecture that supports fast energy transfer and high-performance charging capability.
Acceleration is one of its biggest highlights, with a 0 to 60 mph time that puts it in hypercar territory. It’s not just about raw speed, but how the power is delivered, which can be adjusted through steering wheel paddle controls that change torque aggressiveness across multiple levels.
I cannot believe that appeals to its customer base.
Ferrari’s first all-electric car is a four-door, five-seater
Ferrari Luce All-Electric Car Brings a Radical Shift to Maranello https://t.co/kZc4eXoK1u
— Barrie NJ 📈 🇬🇧🇺🇲 (@barrienj1) May 25, 2026
Ferrari ‘Luce’ Price in India
Battery, Range, and Charging Capability
Energy storage comes from a large 122 kWh battery pack designed for both performance and endurance driving. The expected range is around 280 miles under EPA estimates, balancing high output with usable daily range.
Charging is just as aggressive, with support for up to 350 kW peak charging speeds allowing for rapid energy recovery during long-distance driving, especially when paired with high-power DC fast chargers.
Interior Design and Digital Experience
The cabin design was co-created with Jony Ive, Apple’s former head of design, and this explains the heavy focus on minimalism and digital integration. OLED screens dominate the interface, replacing traditional cluttered controls with a more software-driven environment.
A unique audio and vibration system adds another layer of immersion. The car uses an accelerometer to capture real vibrations from the electric motors & rear chassis. An algorithm filters out unpleasant frequencies and amplifies only the more “musical” sounds. This can be heard inside and outside the car.
|Feature
|Specification
|Starting price
|$640,000
|Interior design
|Co-designed with Apple’s former head of design, Jony Ive
|Range
|280 miles (expected EPA)
|Peak charging speed
|350 kW
|Battery
|122 kWh
|Power
|1,050 horsepower
|Acceleration
|0–60 mph in 2.4 seconds
|Voltage system
|800V
|Seating
|Four-door, four-seater
|Motors
|Four electric motors
|Displays
|OLED screens
|Weight
|4,982 lbs
|Front motor speed
|Up to 30,000 rpm
|Rear motor speed
|Up to 25,500 rpm
|Sound system tech
|Uses an accelerometer to capture real vibrations; the algorithm filters and amplifies “musical” frequencies for cabin and exterior sound
|Driving control
|Paddle shifter adjusts torque delivery across five levels
|Cargo capacity
|21.1 cubic feet (largest in company history)
|Length
|197.6 inches (approx. Tesla Model S size class)
This electric grand tourer is a brave blend of performance engineering and luxury tech design. Not just built to be quick in a straight line but to feel smart and responsive in how it delivers power, sound, and driving feedback.
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Harshita is a journalist and digital content writer specializing in breaking news, current affairs, travel, education, and trending stories. She is focused on delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content with a strong emphasis on clarity and audience relevance.