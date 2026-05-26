Maa Inti Bangaaram Trailer: Release Date, Cast And Storyline Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Action Avatar

The much-awaited trailer of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming action entertainer ‘Maa Inti Bangaaram’ has finally been unveiled, showcasing the actor in a fierce and never-before-seen avatar. Packed with high-energy action, emotional family drama, and suspense, the trailer offers a glimpse into a gripping story centered around survival and hidden secrets.

The trailer opens with Samantha trying to fit into her new role as the ideal daughter-in-law in a traditional household. As she struggles to meet the family’s expectations, the narrative slowly shifts into intense action territory when her character is forced to confront dangerous enemies to protect her loved ones.

Samantha Dominates Trailer With High-Octane Action

Samantha can be seen performing daring action sequences throughout the trailer, taking charge with powerful combat scenes and an intense screen presence. Her transformation from a composed daughter-in-law to a fearless protector appears to be one of the film’s biggest highlights.

The recently released trailer has already sparked excitement among fans, especially for Samantha’s bold new action-oriented role that blends emotional depth with gritty fight choreography.

Release Date Postponed

Earlier this month, the makers officially announced that the film’s release had been postponed. The movie was initially scheduled to hit theatres on May 15 but will now be released worldwide on June 19, 2026.

Storyline

According to the official press note, ‘Maa Inti Bangaaram’ follows the story of a woman who enters a traditional household as the new daughter-in-law. Calm, obedient, and constantly scrutinised, she hides a mysterious past that eventually resurfaces.

As the buried truth threatens to destroy everything around her, she must protect the very family that remains unsure about her intentions, all while keeping her true identity hidden.

Samantha Opens Up About The Film

Speaking about the film earlier, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, “Maa Inti Bangaaram tells the story of a woman whose strength comes as much from her vulnerability as from her courage.”

She added, “Playing this character and nurturing this film as a producer has been an incredibly fulfilling journey for me. The world of this film is rooted and emotional with a narrative style dedicated to being family first and slice of life, whilst maintaining its quirky, edgy energy. I’m truly excited for audiences to experience this story and connect with its spirit when it reaches them.”

(Inputs From ANI)

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