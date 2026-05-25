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Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026 Spain Squad: Lamine Yamal Included, Dean Huijsen Misses Out For Olympic Champions; No Real Madrid Players Named

FIFA World Cup 2026 Spain Squad: Lamine Yamal Included, Dean Huijsen Misses Out For Olympic Champions; No Real Madrid Players Named

Olympic champions Spain surprisingly named no Real Madrid players in the squad, while defender Dean Huijsen also missed out alongside veteran full-back Dani Carvajal. Meanwhile, injured forward Lamine Yamal has been included in Spain’s FIFA World Cup 2026 squad.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Spain Squad: Lamine Yamal Included Dean Huijsen Misses Out For Olympic Champions; No Real Madrid Players Named
FIFA World Cup 2026 Spain Squad: Lamine Yamal Included Dean Huijsen Misses Out For Olympic Champions; No Real Madrid Players Named

Published By: NewsX Sports Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-25 22:54 IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 Spain squad: Spain national football team head coach Luis de la Fuente named a 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Monday, with Lamine Yamal included despite fitness concerns. However, there was no place for any Real Madrid players, as defender Dean Huijsen joined Dani Carvajal in missing out on selection.

Spain, who crashed out in the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup before bouncing back to win UEFA Euro 2024 dominantly, are among the favourites for this summer’s tournament. La Roja open their campaign against Cape Verde on June 15 before facing Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Group H.

Despite concerns over the fitness of the 18-year-old Yamal, Nico Williams, and Mikel Merino, De la Fuente expressed confidence that all three would be available for Spain’s opening Group H clash against Cape Verde on June 15 in Atlanta. 

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“We’re very calm. I have no doubt they’ll be ready for the first game,” De la Fuente said during the squad announcement event in Madrid, as per ESPN. 



Spain enter the tournament among the favourites after their dominant Euro 2024 campaign, hoping to improve on their disappointing round-of-16 exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. They will also face Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in the group stage. 

The squad features a strong Barcelona influence, with Yamal, Pedri, Gavi, Dani Olmo, Pau Cubarsi, and Ferran Torres all included. Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya and Manchester City midfielder Rodri also retained their places. 

Among the notable omissions are defender Dean Huijsen, veteran full-back Dani Carvajal and Atletico Madrid centre-back Robin Le Normand. Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez misses out due to a broken foot. 

De la Fuente paid tribute to Carvajal and former captain Alvaro Morata, praising their leadership during Spain’s recent success. 

“They’ve left an unforgettable legacy,” he said. “But the generation behind them are perfectly prepared.” 

Spain will play warm-up matches against Iraq and Peru before beginning their World Cup campaign in the United States. 

Spain squad for 2026 World Cup 

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Club), David Raya (Arsenal), Joan Garcia (Barcelona)
Defenders: Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Club), Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Marc Pubill (Atletico Madrid)
Midfielders: Gavi (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal), Fabian Ruiz (PSG), Alex Baena (Atletico Madrid), Mikel Merino (Arsenal)
Forwards: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace), Borja Iglesias (Celta Vigo), Victor Munoz (Osasuna). 

(With Agency Inputs)

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Spain Squad: Lamine Yamal Included, Dean Huijsen Misses Out For Olympic Champions; No Real Madrid Players Named
Tags: Dani CarvajalFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026Lamine Yamallatest football newsLuis de la FuenteSpain FIFA World Cup 2026Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 SquadSpain World Cup Squad

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Spain Squad: Lamine Yamal Included, Dean Huijsen Misses Out For Olympic Champions; No Real Madrid Players Named

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Spain Squad: Lamine Yamal Included, Dean Huijsen Misses Out For Olympic Champions; No Real Madrid Players Named
FIFA World Cup 2026 Spain Squad: Lamine Yamal Included, Dean Huijsen Misses Out For Olympic Champions; No Real Madrid Players Named
FIFA World Cup 2026 Spain Squad: Lamine Yamal Included, Dean Huijsen Misses Out For Olympic Champions; No Real Madrid Players Named
FIFA World Cup 2026 Spain Squad: Lamine Yamal Included, Dean Huijsen Misses Out For Olympic Champions; No Real Madrid Players Named

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