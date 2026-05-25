Vivo Y600 Turbo Launched With Huge 9,020mAh Battery: Check Price, Specs And India Launch

The Chinese brand Vivo has unveiled its latest device, Vivo Y600 Turbo. This is the latest addition to the growing line-up of smartphones by the tech company, and this time around it the smartphone is focused on battery power, yet another feature in which Vivo is trying to dominate its rivals in the smartphone segment. The best thing of the newly-launched smartphone includes the inclusion of a monster battery capacity of 9,020mAh in the Vivo Y600 Turbo. Interestingly, the company had recently launched the Y600 Pro which had a much higher capacity of a 10,200mAh battery. Alongside the huge battery, the Vivo Y600 Turbo also brings a bright AMOLED display, Snapdragon chipset, fast charging support and premium durability ratings, making it a strong contender in the mid-range category.

Massive battery becomes the biggest highlight of the new Vivo phone

The Vivo Y600 Turbo is clearly designed for heavy users who want their phone to comfortably last more than a day. Vivo has packed a huge 9,020mAh battery inside the smartphone, which the company claims can easily deliver up to two days of usage even under demanding conditions.

As per reports, the battery on the Vivo Y600 Turbo also supports 90W fast charging, allowing users to quickly top up the large cell. Vivo has additionally included reverse wired charging support, which means the phone can also charge smaller gadgets and even other smartphones when needed.

Vivo says that the battery is designed with a view to lasting very long and should be able to retain a battery health of at least 80 percent even after 1,200 charge cycles. Regarding competition, the Vivo Y600 Turbo will compete with handsets such as the OnePlus Nord 6 that prioritize battery capability.

Large AMOLED display and Snapdragon chipset target multimedia users

Reports say that on the front side of the Vivo Y600 Turbo, there is a massive 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution having dimensions of 2800 x 1260 pixels. This screen can have a 120Hz refresh rate.

One of the impressive aspects of the screen is that it boasts a maximum brightness level of 5,000 nits, helping users use their devices even outside while it is very bright outside. Apparently, this phone is designed for gaming and entertainment purposes.

The battery on the phone is supplied by a combination of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor with an option to have up to 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512 GB UFS 3.1 internal memory. It is classified as a decent mid-range processor.

Camera setup stays basic despite premium battery-focused approach

In spite of its strong emphasis on battery life and display features, the Vivo Y600 Turbo falls short in providing an advanced camera feature set relative to other smartphones available at this price point.

In terms of camera setup, the smartphone sports a 50MP main rear-facing camera alongside a 2MP depth-sensing camera. There is an 8MP selfie camera on the front of the phone. It lacks an ultra-wide lens feature.

The phone ships with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 out of the box. Vivo has also added IP68 and IP69 ratings, giving the device better protection against dust and water.

Pricing and possible India launch details remain under watch

As per reports, in China, the Vivo Y600 Turbo starts at CNY 2,299, which roughly converts to around Rs 32,300. Vivo has not officially confirmed global availability yet, but the company’s Y-series devices have traditionally performed well in India. Because of that, there is a strong possibility that the Vivo Y600 Turbo could eventually make its way to the Indian market as well.

With its giant battery, bright AMOLED display and large-screen experience, the Vivo Y600 Turbo seems targeted mainly at users who value endurance, gaming and multimedia performance more than advanced camera features.

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