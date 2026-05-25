Delhi Rain Update (25-May-2026): IMD Forecasts Light Rain And Temperature Drop After 44°C Heatwave; Check 15 Day Forecast

Delhi-NCR is likely to witness a mix of intense heat, strong winds, dust storms and light rain over the next few days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert across the region. The weather department said wind speeds may touch up to 50 kmph during storm activity, while temperatures are expected to stay dangerously high till May 27 before dropping sharply later this week. Despite the expected rain spells and cloud cover, heatwave conditions are likely to continue across Delhi during afternoon hours. IMD has also warned residents about warm night conditions, rising humidity and discomfort caused by hot winds during the early phase of Nautapa.

Delhi Weather Live Update (25-May-2026)

Temperature: Max 44°C | Min 30°C

Sunrise: 5:25 AM

Sunset: 7:08 PM

Moonrise: 2:14 AM

Moonset: 2:48 PM

What Is the Weather Today Across Delhi NCR? Live Temperature & IMD Updates

According to IMD, Delhi-NCR will remain under the impact of heatwave conditions from May 25 to May 27. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 44 degrees Celsius during this period, while the minimum temperature may hover between 29 and 32 degrees Celsius. The sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, and there is a possibility of light rain or drizzle in isolated areas.

As per reports, the weather department also said strong winds may blow at speeds of 40 to 50 kmph during dust storms. Westerly winds with speeds of 15-20 kmph, gusting up to 37 kmph, were recorded over Delhi during the daytime in the last 24 hours. IMD further stated that a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from May 28, which could increase rain activity and reduce temperatures significantly.

Yesterday (24-May-2026) vs Today (25-May-2026) Weather Comparison: Heatwave Continues Despite Cloud Cover

Delhi recorded no major change in maximum temperatures during the past 24 hours, but minimum temperatures increased by around 3 to 6 degrees Celsius. IMD said minimum temperatures remained between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures stayed in the 43-44 degree range, as per reports.

Warm night conditions were reported across several parts of Delhi. IMD added that minimum temperatures were markedly above normal at a few places, while maximum temperatures remained appreciably above normal in many areas. Though cloud cover and rain chances are expected today, the heatwave is likely to continue during the afternoon and evening hours.

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life? City-Wise Travel Advisory

According to reports, The changing weather may impact normal movement across Delhi-NCR, especially during peak afternoon hours when hot winds and humidity levels are expected to rise. Dust storms and rain activity could also briefly affect visibility on roads and highways.

Passengers who are travelling from Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad are expected to exercise caution during evening storms. The weathermen have recommended that one should not expose oneself to direct sunlight during afternoon times, drink adequate amounts of water, and avoid unnecessary traveling.

What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heatwave & Storm Warnings Explained

Reports say that IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR due to expected storms, dust activity and light rain over the coming days. Heatwave conditions are very likely on May 26 and 27, while warm night conditions may continue till May 26.

The weather department also said there will be “no large change in maximum temperatures till 27th May 2026 and fall by 7-8°C thereafter.” Minimum temperatures are expected to remain stable till May 28 before falling by around 5-7 degrees Celsius later in the week.

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis

Reports say that Delhi-NCR is likely to see a major weather change after May 27, with rain, thunderstorms and cloud cover expected to bring relief from the intense heatwave. IMD has predicted temperatures may drop by 7-8 degrees, while the first week of June could remain comparatively cooler with occasional rain and partly cloudy skies.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Weather Forecast May 25 44°C 30°C Cloudy, light rain, heatwave May 26 44°C 29°C Heatwave, strong winds May 27 44°C 29°C Hot winds, cloudy sky May 28 42°C 28°C Rain likely, temperature drop May 29 36°C 27°C Cloudy with light rain May 30 36°C 26°C Rain and cooler weather May 31 37°C 27°C Partly cloudy June 1 38°C 27°C Humid conditions June 2 39°C 28°C Hot and dry June 3 40°C 28°C Heat returns June 4 39°C 27°C Cloudy intervals June 5 38°C 27°C Chance of rain June 6 37°C 26°C Light showers possible June 7 38°C 27°C Humid weather June 8 39°C 28°C Warm and partly cloudy

Also Read: Delhi NCR Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): IMD Issues Thunderstorm, Rainfall And Gusty Wind Warning Across Delhi, Noida & Gurugram