Kerala CM Kids LSS USS Result 2026 Released At bpekerala.in? Direct Link To Download Scorecard Here

Kerala Public Examination Section has released the Kerala CM Kids LSS USS Result 2026 for the scholarship examination conducted in February 2026. Students can view their result online with the registration number and date of birth. After the result declaration, students are facing online portal problems due to high traffic and overload on the server. But the officials have told candidates to wait and keep trying alternate options if the portal is down.

Official Websites to Check Kerala LSS USS Result 2026

Students can check their results on the following official websites:

bpekerala.in

pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

During the website’s traffic in the above mentioned website, students may use the alternate portal for result checking.

Direct Link To Download Kerala CM Kids Scholarship Result 2026

Students can view the Kerala LSS USS Result 2026 in the results section on the official portal. Students should keep their registration number and date of birth handy to download their scorecards.

How to Check Kerala LSS USS Result 2026 Online

Students can follow the below-guidelines to view their results:

Step 1: Go to the official website bpekerala.in.

Step 2: Click on the “CM Kids LSS USS Result 2026” link or expand the “Results” area.

Step 3: Provide the following details:

-Registration Number

-Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY)

Step 4: Click on Submit/View Your Result.

Step 5: As soon as the scorecard displays on the screen, save or download the scorecard for future reference. A printout can also be taken by the candidates.

Candidates are recommended to not refresh the page continuously if the server lags.

Details Mentioned on Kerala LSS USS Scorecard 2026

The following items will be present on the result sheet:

Name of the Student

Registration Number

Date of Birth

Name Of The Examination

Marks Obtained Subject Wise

Total Marks Obtained

Qualifying Status

Scholarship Eligibility Status

Candidates must check all the details extremely careful and inform the concerned authority for corrections if needed.

Kerala LSS USS 2026 Cut Off Marks

The assessment authorities will release the official cut-off marks and qualifying status together with the result statistics. A candidate who scores equal to or more than the cut-off marks is considered for scholarship benefits, as per the required category.

What Is CM Kids LSS USS Scholarship?

CM Kids LSS USS Scholarship is a financial education aid program that provides assistance to meritorious students in Kerala. The exam is held by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan to recognize meritorious students and motivate them for higher education by providing scholarship.

Kerala LSS vs USS Scholarship Explained

The scholarship programme contains two sections:

LSS (Lower Secondary Scholarship)

Held for students studying in lower classes.

The exam helps in recognizing talented students at an early academic level.

Scholarship is provided to the deserving candidates.

USS (Upper Secondary Scholarship)

Held for the higher school level students.

The exam helps in recognizing good academic performing students.

Scholarship is provided to the deserving students.

Kerala LSS USS Merit List 2026

The organization will prepare merit list on the basis of candidates’ performance in the exam and according to the qualifying marks. Students who have secured high ranks in the merit will be featured in the merit list and become eligible for scholarship benefits as per the rules and regulations of the government.

Website Not Working? Here’s What Students Should Do

Heavy traffic following the result announcement leads to many technical glitches. Reasons for website to be down:

Lots of people attempting to log in at the same time

One-time lag in server

Server maintenance

Browser compatibility

If the website is unable to load, students should:

Wait 15–30 mins and try again

Switch between mobile data and Wi-Fi

Clear browser cache and cookies

Use an incognito/private browser window

Use alternative browser such as Firefox or Chrome

Try to access the portal during off-peak hours

Important Dates For Kerala CM Kids Scholarship 2026

Event Date LSS & USS Examination February 2026 Result Announcement Published Scorecard Available for Download Merit List To be Published Scholarship Processing To be Published

Kerala LSS USS Scholarship Benefits 2026

Under scholarship scheme LSS and USS, selected students receive financial aid, academic recognition for their performance. This scholarship scheme is intended to support interested and deserving students, promote their educational continuity and remove barriers to education. Results are now released online, candidates are advised to retain their login credentials and consume scorecard as soon as portal becomes available.

Delays will be temporary and should be resolved as server load reduces.

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