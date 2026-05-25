AP EAPCET 2026 Response Sheet and Answer Key Released: Download Hall Ticket, Raise Objections at Official Website

The APSCHE has published the AP EAPCET 2026 provisional answer key and candidates’ response sheet for the engineering, agriculture and pharmacy entrance exam. Candidates can now check the response sheet, question paper and provisional answer key through the official website. The candidates can now download their answer sheet by visiting the official website and using their registration number and hall ticket to get the probable scores before the release of the result.

AP EAPCET 2026 Latest Update: Response Sheet & Answer Key Published

The answer key and the response sheet link are opened by APSCHE on 25th May 2026. The provisional answer key is released separately for engineering, agriculture and pharmacy. The answers sheet is also released with the answer key for the candidates. Students can compare the provisional answer key published by the authorities with the answers given in the exam and get an estimation of their ranks before the official results are announced.

Exam officials have also released an objection window for the candidates who detect the differences between the provisional answers and their own.

AP EAPCET 2026 Response Sheet: How to Download Step by Step

The candidates can download AP EAPCET 2026 response sheet by the following steps:

Open the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on the AP EAPCET 2026 response sheet link

Enter hall ticket number and registration number

Enter the login credentials

The response sheet appears on the screen

Download the sheet for future reference

A careful study should have been done over the responses by the students before entering the response scores.

AP EAPCET 2026 Answer Key: Direct Link & Objection Process

The provisional answer key has been released online for all streams. If you are not satisfied with any answer then you can file objection. The objection will be open until 27th May 2026, till 11 am. For objection of any question, candidate needs to pay Rs 300.

APSCHE has clarified that this amount will be refunded if the objection is cleared after review by experts. Candidates need to upload proper supporting documents while filing objection online.

AP EAPCET 2026 Hall Ticket Download: Process & Important Information

AP EAPCET 2026 Hall Ticket can be downloaded from the website by Candidates. The hall ticket is an important document for future admission and counselling.

To download AP EAPCET 2026 Hall Ticket follow the steps:

Open the portal APSCHE

Click on AP EAPCET Hall Ticket Link

Enter registration details

Download and print your hall ticket

Keep the hall ticket safe till the admission is complete.

AP EAPCET 2026 Important Dates

Engineering examinations will be conducted from 12th May to 15th May 2026 and on 18th May 2026. Agriculture and Pharmacy stream examinations will be conducted on 19th May and 20th May 2026. The objection facility against the provisional answer key will be closed on 27th May. APSCHE will release the final answer key and results after reviewing all the objections raised by candidates.

AP EAPCET 2026 Result: Predict your marks

Candidates can predict the probability of their marks by looking at their actual answers as per the official answer key. According to the marking scheme, you will get one mark for every correct answer. There is no negative marking in AP EAPCET exam and hence it will be easier for students to calculate their score.

AP EAPCET 2026 Official Website And Direct Links

Candidates can view all the relevant links like response sheets, answer keys, objection forms on the official APSCHE website. Applicants should only refer official notifications for their information for result dates, rank cards and counselling schedule.

Common Issues While Downloading and How to Resolve Them

Log in failure or slow website response might occur if many candidates are trying to access the portal at the same time. Students should try these solutions:

Update browser

Clear cache before login

Don’t try to log in with multiple accounts at the same time

Try accessing the website at non-peak hours

In case of any technical issues, candidates should reach out to APSCHE for help on the official website.

What’s Next After Answer Key? Result & Counselling Process

Subsequent to checking and clearing objections, the APSCHE will release the final answer key and AP EAPCET 2026 results. The qualified candidates can participate in the counselling and seat allotment process for admission into various engineering, agriculture and pharmacy programmes in schools and colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read: UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Concludes With Tough GS Paper; Answer Key and Objection Window Expected Soon