LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news CUET UG DOANLD TRUMP anaya panday 2024 viral video coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news CUET UG DOANLD TRUMP anaya panday 2024 viral video coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news CUET UG DOANLD TRUMP anaya panday 2024 viral video coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news CUET UG DOANLD TRUMP anaya panday 2024 viral video coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news CUET UG DOANLD TRUMP anaya panday 2024 viral video coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news CUET UG DOANLD TRUMP anaya panday 2024 viral video coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news CUET UG DOANLD TRUMP anaya panday 2024 viral video coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news CUET UG DOANLD TRUMP anaya panday 2024 viral video coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > iPhone 18 Pro To Feature Seamless Satellite Connectivity With In-House C2 Modem, 5G-NTN Support: Check Features And Specifications

iPhone 18 Pro To Feature Seamless Satellite Connectivity With In-House C2 Modem, 5G-NTN Support: Check Features And Specifications

Apple is reportedly preparing major upgrades for the iPhone 18 Pro series, including seamless satellite connectivity via its new in-house C2 modem with 5G-NTN support. The lineup may also feature faster A20 Pro chips, slimmer Dynamic Island, a record 5,200mAh battery, improved cameras

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks, credit: X
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 11:03 IST

The US-based tech manufacturing giant is gearing up for biggest upgrade through its upcoming flagship series iPhone 18 Pro Max. The company is expected to offer satellite connectivity on the upcoming handset. Early media reports suggest that the company is ditching the Qualcomm modem in favour of the company’s in-house developed C2 modem for connectivity. However, a recent report from 9to5Mac claims that the new C2 modem could arrive with support for 5G NR-NTN or “New Radio Non-Terrestrial Networks”. a technology that integrates satellite communication directly with 5G networks. 

The report mentions that the addition of the C2 modem could allow the iPhone 18 Pro series to automatically switch to satellite connectivity whenever regular cellular coverage becomes weak or unavailable. 

The current satellite features require users to manually point their device toward the sky, whereas the new system is expected to work seamlessly in the background. 

You Might Be Interested In

The company rolled out the satellite SOS features in the iPhone 14 in 2022 in which users need to manually point their handset toward satellite and follow on-screen guidance to maintain a connection. While the company has expanded its satellite support beyond emergencies, the experience still remains far less seamless than traditional cellular connectivity. 

With the integration of 5G-NTN, the iPhone 18 Pro could intelligently and automatically fall back to a satellite connection without requiring users to manually align their devices. 

The C2 modem is also likely to support mmWave 5G, which is expected to offer faster peak download speeds and better coverage in dense urban areas, stadiums, and airports. The use of an in-house modem along with a potential 2nm process on the iPhone 18 Pro series is also expected to reduce battery drain and heating issues on the handset. 

iPhone 18 Pro Series: features and specifications 

The company is likely to feature a 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch ProMotion OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, same as last year. The key changes could be a reduction in the size of Dynamic Island, which is expected to shrink by up to 35 per cent. 

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is also expected to be packed with a massive 5,200mAh battery, which will be the biggest battery in an iPhone ever. The handset is also likely to be slightly thicker and heavier than its predecessor. 

The upcoming devices are expected to be powered by the A20 Pro chipset which could offer up to 15 per cent faster and 30 per cent enhanced power efficiency. 

In terms of optics, the upcoming flagship is expected to feature a triple 48MP camera setup on the rear panel, and there could be an addition of a manual aperture system that could let users adjust the amount of light entering the camera. This is expected to bring more natural bokeh blur to photos. 

The company is also expected to bring new colours for the iPhone 18 Pro series, replacing cosmic orange as the default shade with a new red colour variant. 

Also Read: Will iPhone 18 Pro Carry Apple’s 2026 Lineup As Rumoured iPhone Fold Faces X-Style Delays?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

iPhone 18 Pro To Feature Seamless Satellite Connectivity With In-House C2 Modem, 5G-NTN Support: Check Features And Specifications
Tags: 9to5macapplehome-hero-pos-8iPhone 18iPhone 18 ProiPhone 18 Pro Max

RELATED News

Biggest iPhone 18 Pro Rumours Hint At Apple’s First Foldable iPhone; Check Expected Price, Features And Launch Timeline

APO’s 68th Meet In New Delhi Focuses On AI-Driven Growth And Asia-Pacific Productivity

Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8.5 Update: Redesigned Interface, AI-Powered Bixby, And New Customisation Features

CPUs Becoming Important Again As AI Inferencing Demand Rises: AMD Expects Strong Growth In AI-Focused Processors

iPhone 18 Pro Launch Confirmed: Powerful Chipset, Upgraded Camera, And Large Battery, Check All Specs And Price

LATEST NEWS

Is Nate Dead in Euphoria? Season 3 Episode 7 Ending Explained & Biggest Twist Breakdown

Memorial Day 2026: What’s Open and What’s Closed? Banks, Post Offices, Stores, Stock Market, Schools & More

Stock Market Holiday This Week: No Trading On Thursday! NSE, BSE To Remain Shut On May 28 For Bakrid

Lionel Messi at 38: Is Fitness Becoming Argentina’s Biggest Challenge Before FIFA World Cup 2026?

Ahmedabad’s New Growth Roadmap: NSE-Listed Laxmi Goldorna House Limited (LGHL) to Grand Launch ‘The Universe by Laxmi’ on May 31st

What Is Cathedral Rock? Video Of Indian Tourists Defacing Sacred Arizona Landmark Goes Viral

UP Heatwave Alert: 8 Cities Rank Among World’s Hottest, Red Alert Issued Across 10 Districts

iPhone 18 Pro To Feature Seamless Satellite Connectivity With In-House C2 Modem, 5G-NTN Support: Check Features And Specifications

Bengaluru Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Rainfall Chances, Cool Winds And Thunderstorm Activity Continue Across Bengaluru

Gold Rate Today On 25 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

iPhone 18 Pro To Feature Seamless Satellite Connectivity With In-House C2 Modem, 5G-NTN Support: Check Features And Specifications

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

iPhone 18 Pro To Feature Seamless Satellite Connectivity With In-House C2 Modem, 5G-NTN Support: Check Features And Specifications

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

iPhone 18 Pro To Feature Seamless Satellite Connectivity With In-House C2 Modem, 5G-NTN Support: Check Features And Specifications
iPhone 18 Pro To Feature Seamless Satellite Connectivity With In-House C2 Modem, 5G-NTN Support: Check Features And Specifications
iPhone 18 Pro To Feature Seamless Satellite Connectivity With In-House C2 Modem, 5G-NTN Support: Check Features And Specifications
iPhone 18 Pro To Feature Seamless Satellite Connectivity With In-House C2 Modem, 5G-NTN Support: Check Features And Specifications

QUICK LINKS